×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Williamson lost for words after being drafted by Pelicans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    21 Jun 2019, 06:42 IST
Zion-Williamson-USNews-062019-ftr-getty.jpg
Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans recruit Zion Williamson was emotional and lost for words after he was taken with the number one pick in the NBA Draft.

There were no surprises when the Pelicans called out Williamson's name on Thursday following his sensational season with Duke.

The 18-year-old – who has been compared to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James – broke down and shed tears after being chosen by the Pelicans.

"I mean, I don't know what to say," Williamson told ESPN. "I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her."

"She put her dreams aside for mine," Williamson continued. "She always looked out for the family first, before herself."

Williamson struggled to say much more and his mother followed with words of praise.

"He's worked since he was five [years old] for this moment," Sampson said. "When you know it's coming but you just can't really...you just kind of wait for it to happen.

"I've seen somebody who believes in the process. Who put in the work. And who put those naysayers aside and just continued to do what he was asked."

Advertisement

Williamson was able to gather himself toward the end of the interview and had one message for Pelicans fans ahead of the 2019-20 season: "Let's dance."

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 points per game during a historic freshman year at Duke in 2018-19.

Advertisement
Zion Williamson overcome with emotion after being selected number one overall
RELATED STORY
New Orleans Pelicans draft Zion Williamson with first pick
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: How Zion Williamson will fit with the Pelicans
RELATED STORY
Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
RELATED STORY
I'm not looking to fill LeBron's shoes - Williamson wants to 'be the best Zion'
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: What does Pelicans winning lottery mean for Zion Williamson?
RELATED STORY
Pelicans pick up coach Gentry's option for 2020-21
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 17th: Zion Williamson 'excited to play for Pelicans', Chicago Bulls want Terry Rozier and more
RELATED STORY
Goga Bitadze laughs off Zion Williamson media snub
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Picking RJ Barrett key for Knicks after Kevin Durant's Achilles injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us