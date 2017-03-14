Zubac says Lakers 'should be ashamed' of loss to Nuggets

Ivica Zubac had some critical words for some of his team-mates after the LA Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets.

by Omnisport News 14 Mar 2017, 21:32 IST

Ivica Zubac accused his Los Angeles Lakers team-mates of failing to compete in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are enduring a miserable season and their record stands at 20-47, having lost nine of their last 10 games.

Zubac, who averages just 6.9 points per game, came up big in the loss, scoring a team-high 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. After the game, he was critical of the effort given by some of his colleagues.

"We didn't compete, we weren't ready, it's a shame for our team," he said, via LakersNation.com.

"We are young and all the young guys are playing and we should all be happy to be on the court.

Zubac said his career-high 25 points means “nothing.” Added he’d rather score 5 points and contribute to a win than score 25 and lose. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 14, 2017

"We should compete every second out there and we obviously didn't do that tonight. We should be ashamed. Next game we should go as hard as we can to correct this game."

Coach Luke Walton appeared to have the same takeaway from the loss, saying: "Young guys aren’t supposed to get tired, they're supposed to be thrilled to be out there, that's the disheartening part."