“Bronny James might not make it to the Lakers” - Analyst names one dark horse team to keep USC star away from playing with dad LeBron James 

American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith revealed the Dallas Mavericks as the dark horse team that could steal USC Trojans star Bronny James from the 2024 NBA draft and could keep him away from playing with his father, LeBron James.

Smith made the statement on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on ESPN Radio. He said that sources told him that Dallas might give it a shot to draft Bronny and use him as bait to lure LeBron to sign with the Mavericks next season.

"But here's a newsflash. What I've also heard. Bronny James might not make it to the Lakers second round pick," Smith said. "Because of a team like the Dallas Mavericks could position themselves to get him in the second round."

The 39-year-old former high school phenom and four-time MVP could opt out of the final season of his contract with the Lakers and become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season concludes. He once said he wanted to go to the team where his son would be picked in the NBA draft, which is scheduled on June 26-27.

Furthermore, Smith said the Mavericks would benefit from that risky move as they could become more popular than the city's NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys:

"They'll take him because LeBron said he wants to go where his son goes. And if you're the Dallas Mavericks and you got Kyrie and you got Luka and LeBron James is willing to come to Big D. That might be the first time something is more popular than the Cowboys," Smith added.

LeBron James wants JJ Redick to coach Lakers next season

JJ Redick (17) played for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021 season. He also had stints with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Smith also discussed LeBron James' interest in hiring former Duke star JJ Redick as the Lakers' new head coach.

The analyst cited an undisclosed source, detailing that the four-time NBA champion wants Redick to replace Darvin Ham as the Lakers' head tactician for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-9 power forward is reportedly pushing the Lakers to hire Redick and get Bronny James as a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft for him to stay with the Purple and Gold.

However, the Lakers haven't decided on whether they'll follow James and get Redick as coach:

"I've been hearing LeBron James is trying to get the Los Angeles Lakers to draft Bronny James with a second-round pick. He'd also like for JJ Redick to be his next head coach. They haven't made a finite decision about anybody yet. But LeBron has. That's the guy he wants," Smith said.

The offseason looms large for James and other teams who would want to get his services. At the end of the day, it's still up to the veteran superstar if he'll opt out and join his son with another team or remain with the Lakers next season.

