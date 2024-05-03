Dan Hurley has managed to establish himself as one of the best coaches in college basketball. The UConn Huskies head coach has led the program to a 141-58 record and two national titles in just six seasons at the helm.

This follows a six-year stint leading the Rhode Island Rams to a 113-82 record, preceded by a two-year stint leading the Wagner Seahawks to a 38-23 record.

The Huskies will have to retool, however, as their entire starting lineup has either declared for the 2024 NBA Draft or exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Here's a look at three players that Dan Hurley and UConn missed out on during the Spring transfer portal.

3 players Dan Hurley missed out on from Spring transfer portal

#1. Oumar Ballo

Oumar Ballo would have provided the UConn Huskies with a seven-footer to replace Donovan Clingan. The former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class has become a full-time starter over the past two seasons for Arizona.

During that stretch, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game while shooting 65.3% from the field. Ballo committed to join the Indiana Hoosiers on April 16.

#2. AJ Storr

Dan Hurley will need to replace plenty of scoring and AJ Storr would have been a great fit. In his first season as a full-time starter, the former three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class averaged 16.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.6 spg and 0.1 bpg in 28.8 mpg while shooting 43.4% from the field, 32.0% from 3-point range and 81.2% from the free-throw line. Storr announced that he would join the Kansas Jayhawks on April 18.

#3. Johnell Davis

Johnell Davis is another scoring guard that Dan Hurley's squad could have used. He also became a full-time starter for the first time in 2023-24. The former unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class averaged 18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.2 bpg in 32.2 mpg while shooting 48.3% from the field, 41.4% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line. Davis announced his decision to join the Arkansas Razorbacks on April 30.