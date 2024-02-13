LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese has had a productive week, leading her team to two wins while being asked by her longtime boyfriend, Florida State guard, Cam'Ron Fletcher to be his Valentine.

She recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram carrying a Coco Chanel purse and wearing Chanel trainers with the caption:

"Lil miss CC."

Fletcher replied to the post with a mushy comment:

"Belong to Mr. CF"

Screenshot of Reese's Instagram stories

Angel Reese battling the doubters

Despite keeping her production on the court consistent and leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship, Angel Reese has had to constantly keep proving the doubters wrong.

Last year, before the season began, an ESPN mock draft ranked Angel Reese as the No. 8 pick in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft. Her controversial coach Kim Mulkey addressed the fall in status for the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player:

"That was an insult to her. We talked about the things she needs to work on. Whether she gets picked higher than that or not, it still motivates her," Mulkey said.

"She gets motivated in practice with someone going head-to-head with her or talking trash back at her. She's a competitor. I think she wants to be a good leader."

Last week, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes got into trouble due to her comments regarding Reese and Caitlin Clark's WNBA futures.

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro," Swoopes said. "I don't think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will.

"And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent—like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job."

In an interview with REVOLT last year, Angel Reese detailed her approach to dealing with the negativity that has followed her since she exploded into the public's consciousness.

"For me, you take the good with the bad – I get a lot of positives, so I understand there will be negative, and if you’re not getting hate, you’re not doing something right.

"People will always have something to say and it’s normal in the world – they can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things, as I’m going to stand on what I say. That’s just how I move with things," Reese said.

While she's likely to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese would deal with the doubters once and for all if she can lead the LSU Tigers to another national championship win.