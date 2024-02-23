Arizona vs Washington State injury report, February 22: Latest on Joseph Yesufu, Dylan Darling and more

We have an exciting AP Poll Top 25 game between the 21st-ranked Washington State Cougars and the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 Conference action. However, some players are dealing with injuries, and there are going to be people potentially missing this game.

Let's take a closer look at the injury reports for the Wildcats and the Cougars to see which players are potentially in danger of missing the game.

Arizona vs Washington State injury report, Feb. 22

Joseph Yesufu, Washington State Cougars

Senior guard Joseph Yesufu played the first six games of the season but has not played since Nov. 27 against Eastern Washington with a hip injury. He does not have a timetable for a potential return this season.

Yesufu has averaged 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 36.8% from the floor, 34.8% from the 3-point line and 50.0% from the free-throw line. He needs to improve statistically as he is averaging 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes of action.

Also Read: Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: A look at conference standings and NCAA Tournament chances after Week 15

Dylan Darling, Washington State Cougars

Sophomore guard Dylan Darling has appeared in just two games this season with a lower back injury. Darling has not appeared on the floor since Nov. 10 against Prarie View. He has only played 3.0 minutes and the only stats he produced off the bench were 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 turnovers per game.

Arizona vs Washington State starting lineups

Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats have a strong lineup with a three-headed monster at the guard position but play with one forward and a center in the frontcourt. Below is their projected starting lineup for tonight's game.

Guard Caleb Love

Guard Pelle Larsson

Guard Kylan Boswell

Forward Keshad Johnson

Center Oumar Ballo

Washington State

The Washington State Cougars have one of the more funky lineups when looking at them strictly by position. They start a one-guard lineup with four forwards to get some size advantages. Below is their projected starting lineup.

Guard Myles Rice

Forward Andrej Jakimovski

Forward Isaac Jones

Forward Jaylen Wells

Forward Oscar Cluff

Also Read: Ohio State vs Minnesota basketball injury report, February 22: Latest on Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne and more