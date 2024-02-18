Indiana vs Northwestern basketball Injury report, February 18: Latest on Ty Berry, Xavier Johnson and more

Indiana (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) is set to host Northwestern (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at the Assembly Hall on Sunday as the regular season draws closer to an end. This is a contest both teams are hoping to use to boost their standing in the Big Ten and their postseason chances.

The Hoosiers will welcome the Wildcats and return to action following a seven-day break. Their previous game before the break was a 79-59 loss to Big Ten favorite No. 2 Purdue on February 10. The team will want to rebound against Northwestern on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Wildcats experienced a heartbreaking road defeat against Rutgers on Thursday, relinquishing a 13-point lead they held in the first half. The team has now lost five consecutive games on the road and will hope to turn around the tides against Indiana.

Let's take a look at the injury reports for both teams ahead of the game:

Northwestern injury reports

Ty Berry

Ty Berry will miss the rest of the 2023–24 college basketball season after he tore his meniscus, head coach Chris Collins announced last week. Berry exited the Nebraska game on February 7 in the middle of the first half due to an apparent knee injury and did not return.

Parker Strauss

Parker Strauss has been out of action for Indiana since early January with an undefined issue. The guard has yet to make his debut for Northwestern this season and it is unknown when he will be able to return to action.

Indiana injury report

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson has been sidelined for the past three games due to an elbow injury he suffered against Iowa a few weeks ago. While the guard is believed to be recovering well, there are uncertainties about his availability for the upcoming game against Northwestern on Sunday.

Jordan Rayford

Jordan Rayford suffered a lower-body injury in December, which has kept him out of action. The guard is expected to return this season as he continues to recover from the injury.

Shaan Burke

Shaan Burke is yet to play for Indiana this season after appearing in only one game the previous year. The guard has been out since the start of the season with an undisclosed ailment, and there is no timetable for his return.

Jakai Newton

Jakai Newton sustained a knee injury in his senior year of high school late in the spring of 2022, which has reoccurred ever since. This has prohibited him from playing, and he is unlikely to feature this season.