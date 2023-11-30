Is Angel Reese playing vs Virginia Tech? LSU WBB star expected to come back after missing 4 games

It has been a chaotic few weeks for LSU basketball star Angel Reese with the social media stratosphere buzzing with multiple rumors swirling about news of her absence. She missed the Cayman Islands Classic doubleheader against Niagara and Virginia which LSU won to make it four consecutive missed games.

So, will Reese be back for the game pitting LSU against Virginia Tech on Thursday?

Is Angel Reese playing vs Virginia Tech?

LSU coach Kim Mulkey confirmed, in her weekly news conference, that Angel Reese would be back for the clash against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a rematch of last season's Final Four game.

Sophomore Sa'Myah Smith who had started the season well tore both her ACL and MCL during the Cayman Islands Classic and will be out for the rest of the season. This might explain why Reese has been redrafted into the team.

The background of Angel Reese's absence

Angel Reese being benched for the entire second half of LSU's win against Kent State was big news by itself, but little did the CBB fraternity know that the situation was about to go supernova.

When she missed the game against Southeastern Louisiana, the CBB world's curiosity was piqued due to coach Mulkey's comments after the game.

“Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she’s back with the team soon. I’m not going to answer any more than that,” Mulkey said.

She then missed another game against Texas Southern and Kim Mulkey's comments suggested that there was a problem in the background:

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey told the media. "That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know."

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room," she added.

Reese has missed four games and maybe someday, the real reason will be revealed, but at the moment, LSU fans will just be glad that their star player is back with the team.

Before her absence, the player was averaging 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds and the Tigers could do with her help in a game against prestigious Final Four opponents, Virginia Tech.