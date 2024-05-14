"Mary Ashley is another fantastic addition to our program" - Stanford WBB HC Kate Paye makes her thoughts clear on star Purdue transfer

Mary Ashley, the 2024 Big 10 Freshman of the Year, announced that she was transferring to Stanford on X and Instagram on Tuesday. Stanford coach Kate Paye was delighted by her arrival and complimented the small forward's competitiveness.

Kate Paye on Mary Ashley's addition

Forward Mary Ashley averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 41.4% for Purdue last season. She also became a fan favorite after she broke her nose against Illinois but did not miss time.

Stanford entered a new era after the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tara VanDerveer retired in 2024 after 28 years.

"Mary Ashley is another fantastic addition to our program, someone who is fiercely competitive and works incredibly hard to improve each day," Kate Paye said. "She embraces everything that Stanford has to offer, is diligent in the classroom and a dedicated student of the game.

"She is mature for a young player and does not back down from a challenge. We are thrilled that she decided Stanford is the place for her and are excited to welcome her into the fold."

This transfer made her the third undergraduate transfer in Stanford women's basketball history.

"What I admire about the Stanford community is its commitment to excellence in everything it does," Ashley said. "That same commitment to excellence is what I seek to embody as a Stanford student-athlete. Plus, its women's basketball team loves to win and so do I!"

How good is Mary Ashley?

Mary Ashley, who is 6-foot-2, led all Big Ten rookies with 11 games of at least seven points and seven rebounds.

Her numbers from the charity stripe (85/114 or 81/7%) ranked seventh in the country among qualifying freshmen. She also finished as one of two first-year players in Purdue history with more than 300 points (329) and 150 rebounds (174).

