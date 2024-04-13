“More about getting LeBron [James’] attention” - Anonymous NBA GM reveals potential reason behind Bronny James getting picked in 2024 Draft

The potential of Bronny James getting drafted in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft continues to raise a lot of controversies. The point guard hasn't had a brilliant freshman season at USC but remains on the draft board of many teams due to the influence of his father, LeBron James.

Colin Cowherd discussed in a recent installment of “The Herd” what NBA scouts and front-office executives are saying about the potential of Bronny James getting drafted. An anonymous general manager in the league believes it's more about getting the attention of LeBron.

“There are probably three rounds’ worth of prospects more talented than Bronny in this class. So picking Bronny is more about getting LeBron’s attention right now than it is about developing Bronny himself,” an anonymous NBA general manager said.

Colin Cowherd believes it's not outrageous to pick Bronny James in a bad draft

Without a doubt, the 2024 NBA Draft isn't a strong one. None of the lottery picks is expected to go straight into the starting lineup of any NBA team. This makes drafting Bronny James as the 55th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers not outrageous to Colin Cowherd.

“This is a bad draft. The 55th-ranked player in this draft is not an NBA player, best as a rotational player. In stronger drafts, none (drafted at 55) are starters, deep in the bench guys.”

“I would argue he probably should go back to college but if the Lakers had the 55th pick, I don't think it's outrageous that they would take LeBron’s son who could stay in LA and train.”

A couple of analysts hold the same opinion as Cowherd regarding the draft possibilities of Bronny. While returning to college basketball for at least another season looks like the best option for him, getting drafted by the Lakers isn't a bad idea as it's been made.

Will Bronny James get drafted in 2024?

There's a high chance Bronny James’ name will be called during the NBA draft later this year. The point guard will likely be a late pick for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are willing to see LeBron James exercise his one-year player option for the 2024-25 season.

Nonetheless, the Lakers are not the only team interested in Bronny. A couple of other teams have shown interest in the USC point guard in a bid to have his father on their roster. LeBron's dream to play in the same team alongside Bronny continues to play a crucial role.