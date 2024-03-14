WATCH: Nervous Savannah James watches as Bronny James' clutch free throws give USC the lead against Washington

Bronny James came up big for the USC Trojans as they knocked off the Washington Huskies in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, winning the game 80-74. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished with seven points, five rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes while shooting 1-2 from the field, 0-1 from three-point range and 5-5 from the free-throw line.

All seven of his points came in the second half, with the true freshman guard giving the Trojans a late lead. With 3:29 left to play and the game tied at 65, cameras captured his mother, Savannah James, as he was at the line.

Pac-12 Network analyst Roxy Bernstein discussed the moment, stating:

"62% from the line this year. Hits the first. Three points now for Bronny. His mom - do you think she gets more anxious watching Bronny or her husband?"

His co-host, Don MacLean, responded:

"Oh, Bronny, for sure, right? Your kids, there's nothing even close... She seems pretty calm right there. She's been through this once before. This is not her first rodeo."

Check out footage of Bronny James at the free-throw line as Savannah James looks on:

Bronny went on to knock down all three free throws, giving USC a 68-65 lead that they would never relinquish.

The Trojans will face the No.6-ranked Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday. They will look to pull off their second upset of the conference's top seed in five days after closing the regular season with an 82-67 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Will Bronny James enter the 2024 NBA Draft?

LeBron James has not been shy about his desire to team up with his son Bronny James, who is eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. While it had long been assumed that the USC Trojans guard would be a one-and-done prospect at the collegiate level, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar revealed that the decision would be his son's to make.

Speaking to the Inside the NBA crew during NBA All-Star Weekend, the elder James stated:

"It's up to him. It's up to the kid. Obviously, we're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now, has the Pac-12 Tournament coming up - heartbreaker last night in overtime, heartbreaker last night in overtime - we're going to weigh our options and we're going to let the kid make the decision. It's definitely not financial."

Check out LeBron James' comments on Bronny James' future below:

While ESPN has moved Bronny to their 2025 NBA mock draft, it is unclear if he will return to the college ranks for another season. If he does choose to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he will likely hear his name called. His decision, however, will likely come down to what he feels is best for his development.