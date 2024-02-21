TCU vs Texas Tech Player Stats and Box Score, February 20, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

  • home icon
By Ritvik Malhotra
Modified Feb 21, 2024 22:28 IST
TCU was in position to pull off a victory over No. 23 Texas Tech on the road, leading by as many as 10 points late in the second half. However, the Horned Frogs were unable to hold on, falling 82-81 to the Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6) led 69-59 with just over 11 minutes remaining after a layup by former Red Raider Micah Peavy, who scored all 10 of his points down the stretch. But TCU's offense sputtered from that point onward, making just three field goals on their final 13 attempts.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech (19-7, 8-5) caught fire offensively, finishing the game by making six of their last eight shots from the floor and nailing all 11 free throw attempts in the final minutes.

The Red Raiders captured their first lead since early in the second half when Pop Isaacs hit two free throws to make it 75-73 with 1:27 on the clock. TCU cut the deficit to one point twice in the final 29 seconds, but Texas Tech had an answer each time, hitting clutch free throws to stay in front.

In the end, the Horned Frogs had one final chance when facing a three-point deficit with 12 seconds left. But Jameer Nelson Jr.'s potential game-tying three-point attempt missed the mark, sealing the crushing one-point loss.

JaKobe Coles scored on a putback to cut the deficit to one point with just over a second left. TCU tried to force a turnover by trapping on the inbounds pass, but time expired.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Player Stats and Box Score

TCU Horned Frogs

Six TCU players scored in double figures, led by Emanuel Miller and Avery Anderson III, who each tallied 15 points. Miller completed a double-double with 12 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs also got offensive contributions from Jameer Nelson Jr. (14 points), Micah Peavy, JaKobe Coles and Essam Mostafa who all chipped in 10 points apiece in the losing effort.

PlayerMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3PTFTTOPF
Emanuel Miller3415121105-120-25-522
Xavier Cork5220000-00-02-202
Jameer Nelson Jr.311423115-113-61-142
Micah Peavy301053003-90-14-722
Trey Tennyson20231201-60-40-023
Avery Anderson III271554206-132-41-124
Essam Mostafa181081015-60-00-202
Chuch O'Bannon Jr.18321000-30-23-302
JaKobe Coles171062115-110-00-002

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech had four players reach double figures, led by Pop Isaacs' game-high 19 points. Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton provided offensive support with 14 points apiece. Toussaint excellently distributed the ball as well, racking up seven assists.

PlayerMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3PTFTTOPF
Darrion Williams331471105-121-23-334
Robert Jennings15250101-50-00-122
Joe Toussaint361417304-101-25-510
Pop Isaacs351964204-110-511-1223
Kerwin Walton281410104-103-83-302
Chance McMillian23941003-71-42-202
KyeRon Lindsay2871224-90-00-213
Lamar Washington18210001-20-10-001

