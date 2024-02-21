TCU vs Texas Tech Player Stats and Box Score, February 20, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

TCU was in position to pull off a victory over No. 23 Texas Tech on the road, leading by as many as 10 points late in the second half. However, the Horned Frogs were unable to hold on, falling 82-81 to the Red Raiders.

Expand Tweet

The Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6) led 69-59 with just over 11 minutes remaining after a layup by former Red Raider Micah Peavy, who scored all 10 of his points down the stretch. But TCU's offense sputtered from that point onward, making just three field goals on their final 13 attempts.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech (19-7, 8-5) caught fire offensively, finishing the game by making six of their last eight shots from the floor and nailing all 11 free throw attempts in the final minutes.

The Red Raiders captured their first lead since early in the second half when Pop Isaacs hit two free throws to make it 75-73 with 1:27 on the clock. TCU cut the deficit to one point twice in the final 29 seconds, but Texas Tech had an answer each time, hitting clutch free throws to stay in front.

In the end, the Horned Frogs had one final chance when facing a three-point deficit with 12 seconds left. But Jameer Nelson Jr.'s potential game-tying three-point attempt missed the mark, sealing the crushing one-point loss.

JaKobe Coles scored on a putback to cut the deficit to one point with just over a second left. TCU tried to force a turnover by trapping on the inbounds pass, but time expired.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Player Stats and Box Score

TCU Horned Frogs

Six TCU players scored in double figures, led by Emanuel Miller and Avery Anderson III, who each tallied 15 points. Miller completed a double-double with 12 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs also got offensive contributions from Jameer Nelson Jr. (14 points), Micah Peavy, JaKobe Coles and Essam Mostafa who all chipped in 10 points apiece in the losing effort.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF Emanuel Miller 34 15 12 1 1 0 5-12 0-2 5-5 2 2 Xavier Cork 5 2 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 2 Jameer Nelson Jr. 31 14 2 3 1 1 5-11 3-6 1-1 4 2 Micah Peavy 30 10 5 3 0 0 3-9 0-1 4-7 2 2 Trey Tennyson 20 2 3 1 2 0 1-6 0-4 0-0 2 3 Avery Anderson III 27 15 5 4 2 0 6-13 2-4 1-1 2 4 Essam Mostafa 18 10 8 1 0 1 5-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 Chuch O'Bannon Jr. 18 3 2 1 0 0 0-3 0-2 3-3 0 2 JaKobe Coles 17 10 6 2 1 1 5-11 0-0 0-0 0 2

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech had four players reach double figures, led by Pop Isaacs' game-high 19 points. Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton provided offensive support with 14 points apiece. Toussaint excellently distributed the ball as well, racking up seven assists.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT TO PF Darrion Williams 33 14 7 1 1 0 5-12 1-2 3-3 3 4 Robert Jennings 15 2 5 0 1 0 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 2 Joe Toussaint 36 14 1 7 3 0 4-10 1-2 5-5 1 0 Pop Isaacs 35 19 6 4 2 0 4-11 0-5 11-12 2 3 Kerwin Walton 28 14 1 0 1 0 4-10 3-8 3-3 0 2 Chance McMillian 23 9 4 1 0 0 3-7 1-4 2-2 0 2 KyeRon Lindsay 2 8 7 1 2 2 4-9 0-0 0-2 1 3 Lamar Washington 18 2 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 1