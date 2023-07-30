The winning bid for Arch Manning's one-of-one autographed card has been reached. Manning, who just established an exclusive contract with Panini, sold an autographed Throwback Black Prizm card for $102,500.

The auction earnings will assist a "Central Texas nonprofit through St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation." Manning said (via ESPN):

“Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up. Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This agreement comes in less than three weeks following another UT quarterback Quinn Ewers' similar exclusive contract with Panini. It was the first NIL deal Manning was known to sign.

Arch Manning, top prospect and Texas' future

Steve Sarkisian was insistent in April that Manning's recruitment to Texas involved no NIL deal despite the marketability of his name. He told The Athletic:

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not. I wish I had my phone. I would read you the text I got from Cooper Manning after Arch called me out of the blue at about nine o'clock in the morning to say he was coming to the University of Texas.”

Manning made the decision to commit to Texas amidst interest from Alabama and Georgia and maintained that the choice is only for due to his love for the school.

He arrived at Texas as the number one overall prospect of the 2023 class in the country and is expected to compete with redshirt freshman, Maalik Murphy for the backup role to Quinn Ewers.

Sarkisian confirmed Ewers as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season after the spring schedule.

Arch Manning is the latest revelation of the football royalty family of Manning. He is the nephew of college football and NFL greats, Peyton and Elli Manning. His grandfather, Archie Manning also played in the NFL for several seasons.

His dad, Cooper, had to jettison his playing career following a career-ending injury in high school. He settled for a life in business instead.

Now, his son is on the verge of fulfilling his football playing dream. Arch Manning may be next in line as Texas' starting quarterback after Ewers has made his way to the NFL next draft.