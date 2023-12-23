$500M worth Pac-12's Commish George Kliavkoff to be fired by January 2024: Report 

After his leadership couldn’t save the Pac-12 from an implosion, George Kliavkoff is set to lose his job as the commissioner of the conference. The conference saw eight more teams follow USC and UCLA out of the league in the summer after an unlucrative television deal.

According to MHver3, George Kliavkoff will be fired with cause early next year with January 2nd being the likely date. Oregon State and Washington State haven't shown any confidence in Kliavkoff. It is expected that they'll do away with him at some point, especially after gaining control of the $500 million conference.

Kliavkoff resumed as the commissioner of the Pac-12 in July 2021 on a five-year contract, replacing the embattled Larry Scott. While he came in at a time when the conference was engulfed in a series of turmoil, Kliavkoff was unable to save the ship from sinking.

Who is the potential replacement for George Kliavkoff?

George Kliavkoff is most likely to be replaced by former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck on an interim basis following his impending firing. Luck will be tasked to guide the conference into the next phase of rebuilding following the summer implosion.

The choice of Oliver Luck by the Pac-12 comes as an easy one, considering he's been previously hired by the conference to explore the options of rebuilding the conference following the mass exodus. Notably, he already has a considerable knowledge of the conference's situation.

Aside from serving as West Virginia athletic director, Oliver Luck has also held a couple of executive roles in the world of sports. He was previously the President of NFL Europe, Vice President of NCAA, CEO of Houston Sports Authority and Commissioner of XFL. He also served as general manager in NFL Europe and MLS teams.

Can Oregon State and Washington State rebuild the Pac-12?

Oregon State and Washington State hold this ambition to rebuild the Pac-12. The two universities have refused to leave the conference blank despite the mass exodus. They’ve decided to jointly bring the conference back to its feet in a bid to retain their Power Five status.

With the total control of the conference now in the hands of both teams, the pathway toward rebuilding the Pac-12 appears to be clearer. They will take advantage of the two-year grace period offered by the NCAA to work toward expansion, targeting Group of Five teams.

It’s unknown what the new Pac-12 will look like after completing its expansion in 2026, but it's almost certain George Kliavkoff will no longer be in charge.

