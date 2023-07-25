Big 12 WR rankings 2023: Top 5 wide receivers to watch out for this season ft. Xavier Worthy, Jerand Bradley, and more

The college football season is just over a month away and several Big 12 teams are looking to make a run at the postseason. Take a look at the top-five wide receivers in the conference ahead of the season.

#1 ranked Big 12 wide receiver: Texas Longhorns' Xavier Worthy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Xavier Worthy joined the Texas Longhorns as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

He broke multiple Longhorns records in his true freshman season as he caught 62 passes for 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Worthy was named a True Freshman All-American, Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Big 12.

He followed that up by bringing in 60 passes for 760 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, and was named second-team All-Big 12.

#2 Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jerand Bradley

Jerand Bradley joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Bradley hardly saw the field as a true freshman, catching just five passes for 99 yards. He broke out last season, though, finishing with 51 receptions for 744 yards and six touchdowns.

Bradley is expected to step into an even bigger role after leading the Red Raiders in all three categories last season.

#3 Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley

Brennan Presley joined the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Presley hardly saw the field as a true freshman, finishing with seven receptions, 125 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He broke out in 2021, however, as he caught 50 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns.

Presley followed that up by bringing in 67 passes for 813 yards and two touchdowns last season.

#4 Houston Cougars wide receiver Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden joined the Houston Cougars as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He had an immediate impact as a true freshman as he finished with 38 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

Golden will have an opportunity to take on an even larger role as Tank Dell, who led the team in each category last season, has left for the NFL.

#5 Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington

Jordan Whittington joined the Texas Longhorns as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Whittington struggled to get going as he was in and out of the lineup for his first three seasons. He has caught 99 passes for 1252 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!