CFB insider reveals Big 12 intervention in pursuit of Pac-12 might block ACC from getting into Texas

The Big 12 has been the most active conference in this conference realignment window. The conference has gone from losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2021 to welcoming four new members last July. On top of that, it opened its door to Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, leaving the Pac-12 desolate.

However, it seems the conference is not quite done expanding. Despite already having 16 members set to start competing in 2024, the conference is reportedly looking to add the remaining four Pac-12 schools. This move, if it happens, will rob the ACC of its chance to add Stanford and Cal. The two schools have been waiting for the conference to extend an invitation for weeks.

The ACC has shown considerable interest in expansion over the past few weeks. Until now, it has been the only Power 5 conference that hasn’t been involved in the ongoing conference realignment window. With the collapse of the Pac-12, it began an attempt to add Stanford and Cal as new members.

However, Stanford and Cal are not the only schools the ACC is considering. There is also SMU, a school that was heavily linked with a move to the Pac-12 before it collapsed. The involvement of SMU gives a fresh perspective to the ongoing ACC expansion saga and the potential intervention of the Big 12.

As Stanford and Cal represent the ACC’s gateway to the West, SMU also represents its gateway to Texas. Located in Dallas, the heart of the Texas media market, getting SMU will be a strategic win for the ACC.

Besides, the passion for football in Texas is nationally known. The state is also one of the best locations to hunt for talent prospects in the country. Not getting SMU will therefore mean losing all of these for the ACC. And the possibility of that gets higher with the looming intervention of the Big 12. College football enthusiast, @MHver3 points this out on their X page.

Can the Big 12 realistically add more schools?

As it stands, the Big Ten has the highest number of members, with Oregon and Washington bringing the tally to 18 earlier this month. If the Big 12 adds the remaining four Pac-12 schools, as speculated, that will bring it to 20 members.

With the Big Ten already leading college football into the age of super-conferences, it is not inconceivable for the Big 12 to take it a step further.