Colin Cowherd makes the 2023 CFP national championship game prediction; it's not Georgia or Alabama

As we approach the commencement of the 2023 college football season, Colin Cowherd has made a rather surprising prediction on the national championship game. His prediction joins the many that are starting to spring out before the start of the season.

Many would have expected Cowherd to favor Georgia winning the title for the third consecutive season or predict a dramatic comeback for Kirby Smart and Alabama. However, the football analyst's opinion on the upcoming season goes in a clearly different direction.

Colin Cowherd made his projection during a recent episode of 'Always College Football.' In what will be the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, he believes the national title game would feature the Michigan Wolverines facing off against the LSU Tigers.

“I have Michigan facing LSU in the championship.”

Not many will agree with Colin Cowherd's projection

Selecting Michigan as a contender for the national championship is a widely favored choice. With back-to-back Big Ten titles under their belt and two consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines have established a strong track record.

However, it's quite shocking to see him name a Southeastern Conference team that is not Alabama and Georgia as a contender for the national championship. LSU, which ended the 2022 season 16th on the ranking, is no doubt a surprise pick by Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd's national championship forecast was accompanied by a significant amount of admiration directed specifically towards the Tigers. He expressed his support for Brian Kelly's efforts down in Baton Rouge and believes the team can be competitive.

“I don’t think LSU is the best SEC team, I don’t think they’re the deepest,” said Cowherd. “But I love the coach, I love the quarterback, and I looked at their schedule and I think LSU? It’s going to be a lot of people knocking each other off. I like LSU a lot.”

Who is the favorite to win the national championship?

So far, the prevailing consensus among pre-season predictions nationwide is in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs. Having secured the last two national championships, Kirby Smart's team is widely expected to be the frontrunners for another victory this year.

Should the Bulldogs claim the national title for the third consecutive year, they will be the first college football team to achieve the extraordinary feat since Minnesota in the 1930s. The Golden Gophers won the college football national championship in 1934, 1935 and 1936.