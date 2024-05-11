EA Sports College Football 25: Predicting top 3 highest-rated Colorado players feat. Travis Hunter

Colorado had a disappointing outing in the 2023 college football season. Deion Sanders' reign in Boulder started on a brilliant note with the Buffaloes winning their first three games. However, the program only recorded one win in its nine conference schedules.

Following the attention the program received last season, the Buffaloes are one of the many teams a lot of fans will be playing with in EA Sports College Football 25. While the team struggled in the previous college football season, it boasted some top players on its roster.

We examine the Colorado roster and predict the highest-rated players in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Highest-rated Colorado players in EA Sports College Football 25

Travis Hunter, DB, 98

Travis Hunter surprised the college football world by flipping his commitment to FCS Jackson State despite being the highest-rated recruit in the class of 2022. His first season in the FBS with Colorado has been a superb one, earning a Consensus All-American honors.

Hunter will be a highly rated player in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 and we are projecting a 98 overall rating. He is anticipated to receive high ratings in awareness, zone coverage and tackling. His catching and route-running will also be elite as a two-way player.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, 95

Shedeur Sanders also played his first year in the FBS in the 2023 college football season. The quarterback followed his father, Deion Sanders, all the way from Jackson State and had a brilliant season with Colorado, throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Considered among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy and a potential top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, we project an overall rating of 95 for Sanders. He's expected to be a quarterback with a strong arm and accuracy. His speed is also expected to be considerably high.

Tyler Johnson, OL, 91

While Colorado's biggest flaw in the biggest season was the offensive line, Tyler Johnson is one of the prospects to ensure stability. The Buffaloes conceded the second most sacks in the FBS last season and the Houston transfer comes as a big addition following 2023.

With his impact on the Cougars offense in the last two college football seasons, we project a 91 overall rating for Johnson. He's expected to be a top protector for Sanders in the game. His strength and agility ratings are anticipated to make him a notable presence on the offensive line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback