Demarcus Riddick announced his switch of commitment from Georgia to Auburn on Wednesday. The five-star linebacker committed to the Bulldogs in November 2022. However, he's made the decision to back out of the agreement and stay in-state.

Notably, Riddick becomes the first five-star player to commit to Auburn since linebacker Owen Pappoe in 2019. His commitment comes as a major recruiting win for Hugh Freeze, who is set to relaunch his career in the Southeastern Conference with the Tigers.

On the other hand, it comes as a major blow to Georgia’s class of 2004. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the 2024 recruiting cycle, having secured the likes of Dylan Raiola, Ellis Robinson, etc. However, Demarcus Riddick's flip slows down the momentum.

Alabama was also in consideration for the talented linebacker. While some Crimson Tide fans are disappointed at the decision, others are taking their time to throw a dig at Georgia.

josh @joshjosh7277 @Hayesfawcett3 @DemarcusRiddic georgia in the mud

40AcresLandLord @40AcresLandLord Freeze stuffing Kirby in the locker. @Hayesfawcett3Freeze stuffing Kirby in the locker.

GamecockDave @GamecockDave69 @Hayesfawcett3 @DemarcusRiddic Georgias reign of terror finally over

Tyler Buchner Legacy Szn @18nattyrings @Hayesfawcett3 @DemarcusRiddic He lacks the intangibles to play at the university of Alabama tbh

Mason-Dixon Dawgs @DGDReport @Hayesfawcett3 @DemarcusRiddic Best of luck to the kid! Really glad this drama is over

Demarcus Riddick says he feels at home in Auburn

Announcing the commitment decision on his mother's birthday, Demarcus Riddick noted that he selected Auburn as a result of his connection with the university. He revealed that he has a good relationship with coaches at Alabama, but Tuscaloosa wasn't the right place for him.

“This is where I want to be for the next three or four years, it feels like home being there. Bama, I love the school, I love the coaches there. I have a great relationship with the coaches. But I just didn’t feel like home there.”

The linebacker has maintained a close affinity with the Tigers in recent months. Since the beginning of this year, Riddick has made four visits to Auburn and is scheduled to participate in Auburn's Big Cat Weekend recruiting event this upcoming weekend.

The Tigers intensified their pursuit of Riddick after the arrival of new linebackers coach Josh Aldridge, who joined from Liberty along with Freeze. In the end, it was a big win for the program. This is expected to increase Auburn's momentum in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Demarcus Riddick's scouting reports

Riddick is a versatile box defender, capable of playing both inside linebacker and off the edge. He showcases remarkable athleticism and aggression on the field. With a high motor, he is always in the mix, consistently pursuing ball carriers from the backside.

In his junior year, he compiled impressive statistics, amassing 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He is widely expected to have another brilliant run in his senior year before making his foray into college football.