ACC teams desperate to maintain member count amid reports of Clemson and FSU leaving conference for a better landing spot

The ACC is the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by conference realignment.

That could change at any moment, though, as there have been talks to add the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs. There have also been several programs reportedly looking to leaving the conference.

C.W. Lambert recently claimed, and then backtracked, that there have been negotiations on a potential team swap. Lambert, who's a self-proclaimed Big 12 insider, initially tweeted:

"This just in... negotiations between the ACC and Big 12 became even more complicated over the weekend when the Big Ten entered the talks."

"The three are close to deal that would send Kansas to the Big 10 in exchange for Nebraska returning to the Big 12. The ACC would receive WVU and a program to be named later. Sources tell me the ACC would receive an option to add UCF as insurance against FSU bolting for the SEC."

He later clarified his statements, tweeting:

"My last two tweets were a continuation of coverage of events in an alternate universe. I am not trying to deceive anyone."

Lambert appeared to be disingenuous in his tweets, but there's some truth to the ACC looking to add teams to prevent finding themselves in a similar position as the Pac-12.

College football insider Greg Swaim recently claimed that the conference is looking to expand, tweeting:

"Not a breaking story, rather an update on the way conference realignment is Heading. The #ACC will be picked apart by the #SEC, #B1G and #Big12, as conferences finally understand that you either expand or die (see #Pac12) and it's going down sooner than later!!"

ACC officials reopen talks to add California Bears and Stanford Cardinal

The ACC previously held a vote regarding adding the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal, with 11 teams voting in favor of the expansion.

While the conference was one vote short of the required 75%, they have reopened talks, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, who tweeted:

"Sources: The potential additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC are again under serious consideration by the ACC. A small group of ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss financial models that would come with the additions."

"More meetings are expected this week. Just one vote is needed among the block of UNC, N.C. State, Clemson and FSU to get the three new schools in, assuming all the yes votes are in agreement with the financial arrangements. A realistic timeline for a decision is about one week."

Thamel added that the SMU Mustangs will not receive any media revenue, while California and Stanford will receive a reduced share. While nothing is official, all signs are pointing towards the programs joining the ACC.