California Bears 2023 Preview: A sneak peek into the team's depth chart amid rumors of a possible relocation 

The California Bears are one of four teams remaining in the Pac-12 following last week's mass exodus.

The Bears, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal and Washington State Cougars have not jumped ship just yet. However, California and Stanford are reportedly being targeted by the ACC.

On that note, here's a look at how the Bears project to perform in the upcoming season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How did the California Bears perform last season?

The California Bears entered the 2022 NCAA Football season unranked and remained that way throughout the season. After starting the season 2-0, they split their next two games.

California then went on a six-game losing streak before splitting their final two games to finish the season 4-8 and didn't qualify for a bowl game.

Their offense averaged 23.9 points per game, which ranked 96th out of 131 teams, while their defense allowed 27.8 points per game, which ranked 79th. The Bears ranked 31st in the nation in passing offense but were just 122nd in rushing offense.

Defensively, they struggled as they ranked 123rd in passing defense and 64th in rushing defense. Furthermore, California ranked 114th in sacks and 122nd in tackles for loss.

What is the California Bears' outlook for the 2023 season?

The California Bears are 30-36 in six years, one of which had only four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under coach Justin Wilcox. California only had one player, Daniel Scott, drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was selected in the fifth round.

Despite the lack of talent leaving the program, the Bears' recruiting class ranked just 79th in the nation, according to 247 Sports. They did, however, manage to land the 18th-ranked transfer class, which includes Sam Jackson V, who will be their starting quarterback in 2023.

While Jackson V is rated as a four-star transfer prospect, and the 11th-ranked transfer quarterback, he hardly saw the field in two years with the TCU Horned Frogs.

He did complete all six of his pass attempts for 140 yards though, while adding 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

In order to remain competitive, California's passing offense, which was not an issue last season, will need to remain a strength. Furthermore, they will need to improve in the running game and on defense.

Even if they are able to do so, however, there is no guarantee that the Bears will compete as the Pac-12 could be one of the toughest conferences this season.