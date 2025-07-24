College Football 26 patch update (July 24): Campus Huddle notes, bug fixes and improvements

EA Sports is set to release its first update for College Football 26. The video game, the second installment of the revived NCAA Football franchise, was launched globally two weeks ago, and it has generated a lot of excitement among fans in the United States and beyond.

The new title update for the game is set to launch on Thursday, introducing the first Campus Huddle for players. EA Sports made it known that the update focuses on noteworthy improvements to gameplay, Dynasty mode, Road to Glory and Ultimate Team’s events.

Here’s a look at the core issues in College Football 26 that has been fixed in each of the above modes in the game, according to an EA release posted on Tuesday:

Development and fixes in College Football 26 updates

Gameplay

Players have experienced numerous issues and bugs since the launch of College Football 26. However, a good number of these have been fixed by EA Sports in the latest update.

The publisher has resolved the issue of play art staying after the snap while using home field advantage, while the rare glitch causing players to freeze during stick attempt has been fixed. They've also corrected the issue that prevents the catch animation from triggering.

One of the major upgrades from the last edition of the game is the introduction of physics-based tackling. EA Sports says it has enhanced this feature in the new update, ensuring more realistic gameplay. This and other gameplay updates are bound to make the game more exciting.

Dynasty

The Dynasty mode is one of the most fascinating modes in College Football 26. The mode was well-upgraded in the latest release compared to last edition, and the new updates have further made it more enticing.

EA Sports has decreased the likelihood of rain during games, while addressing the issues causing snow in warm-weather climates during College Football Playoff games. They've also addressed the glitch causing the game to freeze in the overtime of moments’ gameplay.

Many players have seen their junior starter opt for the transfer portal due to playing time concerns in the Dynasty mode. However, EA Sports has resolved this. They've also addressed the bug that is blocking game players from accessing free practice in the mode.

Road to Glory

Road to Glory isn't getting too many updates this time. However, EA Sports has fixed the issues of pre-order bonus being incorrectly applied after the redshirt year.

Presentation

The presentation of College Football 26 has also changed, as EA Sports has made further fixes in the bid to deliver utmost realism in the video game.

EA Sports has adjusted the First Down Rouser celebration at Michigan, while fixing the bug allowing opposing players to join Florida’s Gator Chomp on-field celebration. The Nebraska “Throw Bones” celebration has been done on offense, but it's now been reset to be exclusive for defense.

Teams like Missouri State, Delaware and Texas State also saw a couple of things fixed in their presentation.

Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is bound to experience quite a lot of updates in the lifespan of College Football 26, but not many are coming now. However, EA Sports introduced a campaign known as Leaderboard Campaign, while also bringing in another Event Lineup Building challenge.

