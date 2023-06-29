College Football Recruiting Roundup: Makai Saina chooses USC, Nate Kibble to Texas, updates on Elijah Rushing, Justin Scott

College football recruiting for the class of 2024 is in full swing as teams look to land future stars. Moves have begun to heat up as we approach July. Take a look at the latest moves and updates in college football recruiting for the 2024 class below.

Makai Saina joins the USC Trojans

Makai Saina has announced his decision to join the USC Trojans. The four-star interior offensive line prospect in the 2024 recruiting class made his decision on Tuesday after completing his official visits.

He visited with the Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns. Hayes Fawcett on On3 Sports announced the news via Twitter, stating:

"BREAKING: Class of 2024 IOL Makai Saina tells me he has Committed to USC! The 6’5 290 IOL from Arlington, TX chose the Trojans over Texas and Texas A&M “Fight On! Let’s get to work!”"

Nate Kibble joins the Texas Longhorns

While the Texas Longhorns missed out on Makai Saina, they were able to land Nate Kibble. The four-star interior offensive line prospect in the 2024 recruiting class made his decision on Sunday after completing his official visits.

He visited with the Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. Hayes Fawcett on On3 Sports announced the news via Twitter, stating:

"BREAKING: Class of 2024 IOL Nate Kibble tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’5 310 IOL from Humble, TX chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M and LSU “I’ll say this, if you want to reach your top potential I think there’s no better place to do it than with coach Flood at Texas.”"

Update on Elijah Rushing

Elijah Rushing is the top-edge rusher and a top-10 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star prospect has reportedly narrowed his options down to the Arizona Wildcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers. Rushing is set to make his decision on July 6th, on 247 Sports.

Update on Justin Scott

Justin Scott is the fourth-ranked defensive tackle and a top-25 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star prospect has reportedly narrowed his options down to the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes. Scott recently completed his official visits and is still weighing his options.

