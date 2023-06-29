College Football Transfer News Roundup: Antwain Barham to Miss Valley State, Latrell McCutchin to Houston, updates on Aaryn Parks, Barrett Miller

The college football transfer portal is in full swing as teams look to upgrade their rosters ahead of the 2023 season.

Teams have continued to make moves as we approach July. Take a look at the latest moves and updates on the college football transfer portal below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College Football Transfer Portal News: Antwain Barham joins Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Antwain Barham joined the Memphis Tigers as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Barham sat out his only season with the Tigers as a redshirt true freshman. The Bluebloods reported the news on Twitter:

"Former 3⭐️ Memphis LB Antwain Barham announces his commitment to Mississippi Valley State. Barham finished his senior season with 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, & 3 INTs. He was a Top-50 player in the state of Tennessee in the class of 2022"

Check out the tweet below:

The Bluebloods @The__Bluebloods Memphis LB Antwain Barham announces his commitment to Mississippi Valley State



Barham finished his senior season with 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, & 3 INTs. He was a Top-50 player in the state of Tenneseee in the class of 2022 Antwain⁹ @ABarham_3 Let’s Do It. Go Delta Devils Let’s Do It. Go Delta Devils 👹 https://t.co/W4Jvad0WYp Former 3Memphis LB Antwain Barham announces his commitment to Mississippi Valley StateBarham finished his senior season with 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, & 3 INTs. He was a Top-50 player in the state of Tenneseee in the class of 2022 twitter.com/abarham_3/stat… Former 3⭐️ Memphis LB Antwain Barham announces his commitment to Mississippi Valley StateBarham finished his senior season with 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, & 3 INTs. He was a Top-50 player in the state of Tenneseee in the class of 2022 twitter.com/abarham_3/stat…

Barham will now join the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. He will look to compete for a starting job in the Delta Devils linebacker group.

College Football Transfer Portal News: Latrell McCutchin joins Houston Cougars

Latrell McCutchin joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

He appeared in nine games as a true freshman, recording nine tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. McCutchin joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal, reuniting him with coach Lincoln Riley.

He recorded 22 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. McCutchin will now join the Houston Cougars via the transfer portal.

College Football Transfer Portal News: Update on Aaryn Parks

Aaryn Parks joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Parks did not receive any playing time in his first two seasons. He appeared in just five games in 2022 as a backup offensive tackle.

While Parks did not play much at Oklahoma, he's a veteran and could receive interest on the transfer portal. It's unclear which schools are the favorites to land him.

College Football Transfer Portal News: Update on Barrett Miller

Barrett Miller joined the Stanford Cardinal as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

Miller appeared in 38 games over four seasons at Stanford, picking up 30 starts. Twenty-six of his starts came at left guard, with four coming at right guard. He has committed to join the California Bears via the transfer portal.

Poll : 0 votes