“Day over Sark is insane” - CFB world roasts Jesse Simonton as CFB analyst releases top 10 head coaches rankings after 2023 season

As the dust settles on the 2023 season, CFB analyst Jesse Simonton finds himself at the center of heat after releasing his top 10 head coaches ranking for the 2024 season.

Fans expressed disbelief over Simonton's decision to place Ryan Day above Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

In his On3 Top 10 CFP Head Coaches rankings, Simonton acknowledged Day's record, including a 56-8 head coaching stint and top recruiting classes. He contends that Day's three-year struggle to defeat Michigan is a big reason behind the ranking.

"Day hasn’t beaten Michigan in three years, because of the Wolverines’ recent run, Day faces more pressure than any head coach," Simonton mentioned.

Sarkisian has won 10 games and a Big 12 title in 2023. Here are a few reactions from the fans on Instagram.

"Day over Sark is insane"

Another one added,

"Kelly 2nd and Norvell 9th????"

Another fan commented,

"Brian Kelly at 2 and HE'S WON NOTHING"

Here is how fans are expressing their reactions:

Jesse Simonton's top spot remains unaltered from the previous year, with Georgia's Kirby Smart retaining his position as the undisputed top-ranked coach in the nation. Smart boasts 11 wins in six of the last seven seasons, along with two national titles.

As per Simonton:

"Smart is the undisputed top-ranked coach in America right now.... And the Bulldogs are the early favorites for the national championship in 2024"

LSU's Brian Kelly at No. 2 in Jesse Simonton's rankings

The departure of Nick Saban has paved the way for a new hierarchy in college football coaching, and according to Simonton, LSU's Brian Kelly steps into the second position.

"With Saban gone, Kelly’s chances of winning a national title in Baton Rouge just went up," Simonton mentioned

Kelly, despite an illustrious coaching career, is yet to secure a national championship at the FBS level. However, his consistent success included 10 wins in seven consecutive seasons and a revamped defensive coaching staff.

Transfer portal and player contracts

In an interview with Andy Staples, Jesse Simonton highlights the transformative impact of the transfer portal on college athletics, contemplating the potential shift toward player contracts. Simonton said:

"We are barreling towards having these [player] contracts, whether it is true revenue sharing whether the players are deemed as actual employees."

He emphasizes the need for a transfer portal combine, addressing coaches' struggles in evaluating unknown recruits. The current system's sustainability is questioned, urging the college football community to find equitable solutions,

"We have to, as the collective college football universe, have to kind of figure out ways to make it equitable for everyone, for the player, for the coaches and for the schools.”

Simonton highlighted the need for objectivity, as over 2,200 players, including 1,100 uncommitted, navigate skepticism through the transfer portal.