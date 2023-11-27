Heisman Trophy 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites - November 2023

Week 13 of the college football season is now behind us, and the Heisman Trophy race appears to be taking shape. Take a look at the five players with the best odds of taking home the prestigious award.

Heisman Trophy favorites

#1 Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix

Bo Nix is the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy with -160 odds. He will look to solidify his case when the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Nix has led the Ducks to an 11-1 record and the nation's second-ranked scoring offense.

He has thrown for 3906 yards, 37 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Ducks quarterback has completed 78.6% of his passes and added 159 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries.

#2 LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is the only player in the top-five who will not play in a conference title game, but his +130 odds to win the Heisman Trophy are second in the nation. He has led the LSU Tigers to a 9-3 record and the nation's top-ranked scoring offense.

Daniels has compiled 3812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 72.2% of his passes and added 1134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries.

#3 Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has +1500 odds to win the Heisman Trophy after finishing eighth in voting last season.

He will look to outperform Bo Nix in the Pac-12 Championship Game after leading the Washington Huskies to an unbeaten 12-0 record and the 11th-ranked scoring offense in the nation.

Penix Jr. has thrown for 3899 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has completed 65.6% of his passes and added three rushing touchdowns.

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe has +10000 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy in his first season as a starting quarterback.

He will look to build on his case when the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Milroe has led the Crimson Tide to an 11-1 record and the 17th-ranked scoring offense in the nation.

He has compiled 2526 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Milroe has completed 66.4% of his passes and added 439 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 126 carries.

#5 Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck

Carson Beck rounds out the list with +15000 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy. He's another first-year starter in the SEC and will look to build on his case when the Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Beck has led the Bulldogs to an undefeated 12-0 record and the nation's eighth-ranked scoring offense. He has thrown for 3495 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Beck has completed 72.4% of his passes and added 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries.