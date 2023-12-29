Is Devin Leary playing in the bowl game today? Kentucky QB's status explored ahead of the Gator Bowl

Devin Leary has been very pivotal for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. The senior quarterback passed for 2,240 yards and 23 touchdowns, helping the Wildcats to a 7-5 record. As Mark Stoops' men go to the Gator Bowl to face the Clemson Tigers today, many viewers will be looking forward to seeing Leary in action.

Today's Bowl game is an opportunity for the Wildcats to finish the season on a strong note. It is the Wildcats' sixth consecutive bowl game under Stoops, so it is not something new for them. And their fans are traveling to Jacksonville, hoping for a victory.

But before we weigh the chances of that happening, we first answer the question about Leary's availability for the game.

Is Devin Leary playing in the Gator Bowl today?

Devin Leary will be in the lineup today as the Kentucky Wildcats face the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl. This will be the last game of Leary's long and eventful career. Despite having played just one out of his six years of college football for the Wildcats, it's one of the best years of his career.

Probably he'd be wishing for more time at Lexington, but his college eligibility is just about exhausted, and he can only head for the draft. The best farewell he can hope for is a win in today's bowl game.

Devin Leary's college career

Devin Leary has come a long way in his college football career. From starting at NC State back in 2018 to finally reaching the end of his college career at Kentucky, Leary has seen it all. After redshirting his first year, he has shown how good he can be when he's not down with injury.

As a sophomore in 2020, Leary's season was cut short when he broke his fibula after four games. After playing the full 2021 season as NC State's starting quarterback, a pectoral muscle injury cut his season short again in 2022. He transferred to Kentucky in December 2022.

Who is favored to win the Gator Bowl?

The Wildcats started the season strong, winning five straight games, including one against Florida. Three straight losses followed, throwing the Wildcats off track. Clemson finished the season with a slightly superior record (8-4), and most bookmakers had the Tigers favored over Kentucky.

However, an upset by Kentucky isn't completely out of the picture. The game will be played at noon today (EST) at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

