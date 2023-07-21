The 2023 college football season is nearly here, and on Friday, the Pac-12 has its media day to talk about the upcoming season.

The media day takes place at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas with the event starting at 8 a.m. PT. It will stream live on FuboTV and can also be seen on the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12.com, and Pac-12 Insider. Replays will be available on its YouTube and social media channels.

At 11:40 a.m. PT, Oregon State will take the stage as head coach Jonathan Smith, WR Anthony Gould, and DB Kitan Oladapo will all speak to the media. Oregon State is one of the lone teams that does not have a quarterback on media day.

The biggest question that Jonathan Smith will face on media day is who will be the starting quarterback at Oregon State. The Beavers got DJ Uiagalelei to transfer from Clemson, but the Beavers have Ben Gulbranson as another option to start at quarterback.

It will be an open competition, but Smith says he is pleased with how Uiagalelei has looked so far.

"I really appreciated his approach since he's been here. Yeah he's got a lot of attention, good player, he's well known, but when he got here in January he put his head down and went to work," Smith said to Athlon Sports.

"He didn't need all the attention...Spent a lot of time learning the offense, mixing in with the locker room getting to know all the players on the team. He didn't try to stand out in any way, and I think guys have respected that."

Can Anthony Gould take the next step for Oregon State?

Anthony Gould is an intriguing addition to media day. The 5'8" speedy wide receiver can be a game-changer on offense, but in two seasons he hasn't done so. Last year, Gould did have a good season as he caught 27 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Gould can be used on deep passes and can even rush the ball. What Gould thinks his role can be for Oregon State and how he can help the starting quarterback will be intriguing to hear.

