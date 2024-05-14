Josh Pate makes promising case for Big 12 team after huge transfer portal success in 2024 season

The UCF Knights football program is gearing up for what could be a transformative season in 2024, fueled by a successful foray into the transfer portal. Gus Malzahn and his staff utilized the portal to bolster their roster. The results have caught the attention of college football enthusiasts, including analyst Josh Pate.

After a lackluster 2023 campaign in which the Knights went 6-7, including 3-6 in the competitive Big 12, they underwent a significant overhaul. UCF's acquisition of key transfer players has ignited optimism and raised expectations for the program.

Pate foresees a promising season ahead.

"I think maybe it will take until this fall for some people who tune out during the spring, people who believe in an offseason, to really realize what Gus Malzahn and his staff have done," Pate said.

The scheduling of seven home games and encounters with seven first-time opponents provides the potential for UCF to make significant strides on the field. Kickoff times for the initial three weeks will be revealed during the summer, while the Big 12 will regularly update the schedule during the season.

UCF Knights transfer portal

The Knights added several top-level talents through the transfer portal, including the 2023 Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Peny Boone. The running back rushed 194 times for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns last season with the Toledo Rockets.

The Knights also addressed quarterback depth with the acquisitions of Jacurri Brown (Miami) and KJ Jefferson (Arkansas). Plus, UCF brought in Agiye Hall, a highly sought-after wide receiver with experience at both Texas and Alabama.

The haul extends beyond offensive firepower, with additions in key defensive positions.

UCF reeled in safety Cedrick Hawkins, a former four-star prospect from Ohio State. Defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly from Miami Hurricanes totaled eight tackles and one pass defended in 2023.

Cornerbacks Mac McWilliams (UAB), Tre'Quon Fegans (USC and Alabama) and Antione Jackson (East Carolina) bring depth to the secondary. Safeties Sheldon Arnold II (East Tennessee State), Ladarius Tennison (Ole Miss and Auburn) and Bryon Threats (Cincinnati) shore up the team's defensive backbone.

Other notable names include linebackers Zavier Carter (UNLV and LSU), Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech and Florida) and Xe'ree Alexander (Idaho), along with tight ends Evan Morris (Michigan State) and Reece Adkins (Eastern Kentucky).