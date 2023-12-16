Popular CFB Analyst reveals which school has the toughest schedule in 2024

The Southeastern Conference recently announced its 2024 schedule with the inclusion of new members the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. Now CFB fans, including Analyst Greg McElroy have come to a unanimous decision that one particular SEC team is going to have quite the arduous task ahead of them next year. And that is the Florida Gators.

After the SEC schedule was released, the Florida Gators have arguably one of the toughest schedules lined up for them in college football next season. Greg McElroy went on to break down the road ahead for the Gators in a recent episode of "Always College Football". The CFB Analyst went on to talk about how the Florida Gators have the toughest teams lined up for them from start to finish and how it will be a difficult road ahead for coach Billy Napier and his team:

"The toughest schedule, I think you and I are in agreement, I don't know how anyone could look at this with a straight face and say it's not Florida. Just to put things into perspective, you get Miami, who I think is excellent... So Miami is going to be good. I think UCF's going to be a handful.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"You're at Texas. 10 of your 11 FBS opponents are playing in a bowl game this year. Only one game between Week 7 and 11, that includes two road games and the neutral site against Georgia. I just think this Florida schedule, I'm not going to say it's unfair but man it certainly feels that way a little bit", McElroy said.

The Gators had a disappointing season this year, finishing with a 5-7 overall record and failing to qualify for bowl games. Billy Napier's second year at the Swamp did not go as planned after the win against South Carolina in October.

The Florida Gators then needed just one win to be bowl-eligible. However, their season ended with a five-game losing streak that started with a 20-43 loss to Georgia. Now, the Gators have an even more challenging schedule next year which means they need to improve their game if they wish to any any chance of having a successful campaign in 2024.

A look at Florida Gators 2024 schedule

The Florida Gators start their 2024 campaign with a game against Miami on August 31. Then they have games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State in September. The first half of the 2024 campaign may not worry the Gators as much as the latter half of the season will:

Expand Tweet

The real challenge starts with a game against the Georgia Bulldogs in November. They then go on to face Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and the 2023 ACC champions the Florida State Seminoles to bring their regular season schedule to an end. Do you think the Gators have the toughest schedule next year?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season