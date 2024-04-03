"Say it louder for ones in the back": LeBron James backs Mike Greenberg's livid rant on CFB coaches complaining about "not keeping their rosters"

One thing LeBron James likes to talk about is football and today he has placed himself in the sports talk debate.

Recently, James shared a clip of ESPN's Mike Greenberg ranting on Get Up about college football coaches complaining about the transfer portal on his Instagram story.

In the clip, Greenberg says he has no sympathy for these coaches, who can leave whenever they want without repercussions.

"I have zero interest in hearing from them," Greenberg said. "Let me give you statistics. In 2018, 21 college football coaches were hired at the Division I level. Do you know how many of them remain today at the school they were hired? One.

"Now some of them were fired but most of them were not. Most of them moved on to better opportunities because that's what they've been allowed to do forever."

On his Instagram story, LeBron James agreed with everything that Mike Greenberg said in the clip.

"Facts!! Say it louder for the ones in the back who act like they couldn't hear (emoji) you," James wrote in the story.

LeBron James agrees with Mike Greenburg (via LeBron's Instagram story)

With all of the changes happening in college football, it will be interesting to see if there are any changes to coaches being able to switch schools in the middle of their contracts without a specific clause.

What could the NCAA do to change the coach's decision to leave for another school?

The NCAA is facing a unique situation where college football players are free to leave their respective programs and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Moreover, coaches have signed contracts with their universities, which would need to be modified to prevent them from leaving.

The current buyout system, where a coach leaves for another position and their payment comes from their new job, may need to be replaced with a more mutually agreed upon departure. However, high-paid coaches may still have certain powers that need to be considered.

What are some other ways college football coaches could be reprimanded for leaving their school for another? Let us know in the comments section.

