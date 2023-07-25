SEC QB rankings 2023: Top 5 quarterbacks to watch out for this season ft. Will Rogers, K.J. Jefferson and more

The college football season is just over a month away and the SEC remains at the forefront of the sport. Take a look at the top-ten quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference ahead of the season.

#1 ranked SEC quarterback: Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers

Will Rogers, a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, quickly established himself as the starting quarterback for the Mississippi State Bulldogs during his true freshman season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over three seasons, he has thrown for an impressive 10,689 yards, with 82 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, completing an impressive 70.7% of his passes. Rogers has particularly excelled in the past two seasons, recording at least 35 touchdowns and less than ten interceptions. He stands out as the most successful quarterback in the SEC.

#2: Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson

K.J. Jefferson joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Jefferson did not take over as the Razorbacks starter until his third season on campus.

He has thrown for 5804 yards, 48 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Jefferson has completed 65.5% of his passes while adding 1429 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 362 carries.

#3: LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels joined the Arizona State Sun Devils as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Daniels started for three seasons, one of which was a four-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Arizona State before joining the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2022 season via the transfer portal.

He has thrown for 8938 yards, 49 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Daniels has completed 64.5% of his passes while rushing for 2173 yards and 24 touchdowns on 482 carries.

#4: Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary

Devin Leary joined the North Carolina State Wolfpack as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He was in and out of the starting lineup for four seasons, throwing for 6807 yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 60.2% of his passes.

Leary has joined the Wildcats via the transfer portal. Leary will need to prove he can stay healthy and compete in the SEC.

#5: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. While he has not officially been named the starter, he is reportedly in position to win the starting job for the SEC powerhouse.

Milroe appeared in 12 games as a back-up over the past two seasons. He threw for 338 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 34 of his 60 passes, 56.7%. Milroe ran for 320 yards and one touchdown on 46 carries.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!