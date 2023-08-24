Stanford, Cal and SMU to ACC almost confirmed as CFB insider claims serious interest by ACC Board of Presidents: Reports

The ACC recently voted against the addition of the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal. Despite this, conference officials have not ended discussions regarding the top-two remaining programs in the Pac-12, as well as the SMU Mustangs. Ross Delleneger of Yahoo! Sports shared an update on talks, tweeting:

"The ACC continues to seriously discuss the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU, sources tell @YahooSports. New financial models - based on SMU taking no share & Stanford/Cal taking a partial share - are circulating around league administrators, as ESPN reported earlier.

"Much of this is not new. @YahooSports previously reported that SMU proposed to take no shares for as many as 7 years. Stanford/Cal were expected to take a reduced share. The excess of the expansion shares ($$) from ESPN would be distributed to current members as an incentive.

"However, how those additional expansion shares are distributed to schools is the key question. The 4 schools against expansion wish for them to be distributed, not evenly, but based on performance. This is not new."

While it is unclear if a deal will be reached, one of the four schools against expansion will need to change their stance. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network previously shared the schools against expansion, tweeting:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford and Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75 percent (12 of 15) to add new members"

Notre Dame athletic director in favor of ACC adding California Bears and Stanford Cardinal

While it is unclear whether the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal will join the ACC, the possibility has gained traction. Jack Swarbrick, athletic director of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, recently spoke on The Dan Patrick Show and discussed the potential addition.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared Swarbrick's comments, tweeting:

"Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick tells @dpshow it’s 'a complete disaster' what’s happened in college athletics. 'Everybody in the industry has to take responsibility here. I'm not excluding myself from that. I think the decision making lost its way in terms of the focus of the student athlete and what's primarily best for them.'

"On Stanford/Cal to ACC: 'You can't have two of the great academic institutions in the world not have a place to play. We're working on (a solution). There's still consideration of the ACC as a home for those schools'. On Pac-12 dying: 'It's looking that way more and more every day, yes.'"

While Notre Dame remains independent in football, they are a member of the ACC in all other sports. The Fighting Irish voted in favor of the addition of both programs.