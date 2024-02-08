WATCH: Kalen DeBoer adds new weapon Ryan Williams to Alabama's roster on national signing day as Jalen Milroe eyes 2025 natty

For new coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the rich got richer after the program announced five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. With his official signing on Wednesday, Williams added another volt to an Alabama program chock full of electricity. An in-state product from Saraland, Alabama, Williams' announcement capped the 2024 Bama signing class.

Ryan Williams' journey to choosing Alabama

Ryan Williams committed to Alabama in October 2022 when Nick Saban was still leading the Tide, and Williams was slated for the class of 2025. But Saban's recent retirement changed this late in the recruitment.

Williams announced that he had reclassified to the 2024 class in early December. At that time, he was still committed to the Tide. But on Jan. 10, after an unofficial visit to Auburn, Williams decommitted from Alabama.

After a trio of official recruiting visits to Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama, Williams then recommitted to Alabama on Jan. 24. But in-state rival Auburn hosted him for a last-minute visit on Feb. 3. Williams then made his Alabama announcement official on signing day.

Alabama's 2024 class

The addition of Ryan Williams, who is ranked as the No. 4 player in the nation as per 247Sports, certainly does nothing to harm the Tide's recruiting class. Alabama now sits No. 2, trailing only Georgia in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings.

Alabama will end up with seven of the nation's top 100 players. But Williams is the highest-ranked and by far the highest profile recruit at receiver for Alabama, which could prove important.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama

Nick Saban's offenses had evolved over the past few seasons to increase passing attempts. But there's reason to think that pattern will see a definite upturn with the addition of former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe added a significant weapon to his receiving corps with Ryan Williams's signing.

Last season, Alabama, led by sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe, threw 325 passes, gaining 3,086 yards through the air. DeBoer's Washington team, playing just one more game, threw 574 passes for 5,155 yards.

Washington had two receivers with over 1,100 yards, and the Huskies had five targets with 400+ yards. Alabama, meanwhile, had no receivers with 800 yards and only two who topped 400 yards.

A season ago, one of the two most productive Alabama receivers was senior Jermaine Burton, who is now entering the NFL. It's reasonable to suspect that Williams will see more passes and see them sooner in Kalen DeBoer's program than he would have under Nick Saban.

Were you surprised by Ryan Williams signing with Alabama? What can he do in 2024 with the Tide? Chime in below in our comments section.