“What up UGA” - $3.5 million NIL-valued Olivia Dunne announces arrival in Georgia for Gymnastics meet

LSU gymnastics social media sensation Olivia Dunne documented her time in Georgia recently through social media. The student-athlete was in Athens, Georgia, for a matchup between both SEC schools. The Tigers gymnastics team is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation (5-2, 2-1 SEC), while the Bulldogs are No. 19 (1-4, 0-4 SEC). LSU edged out Georgia, 197.625 to 197.075.

Expand Tweet

The social media star posted pictures like a bathroom selfie with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"What up UGA"

She also posted a picture of her stepping into a private plane ahead of the game, which read:

"LSU-> UGA"

Coach Jay Clark on LSU's sixth-ranked victory

The win at Stegeman Coliseum was a big one for the Lady Tigers, as it marks their sixth win against a ranked opponent this season. Here's what coach head coach Jay Clark had to say about his team's performance:

“I thought tonight was a good positive step in the right direction, we’re still a work in progress and there’s still areas of improvement that have nothing to do with physical capabilities, but maturity in our mindset. It’s always great to get a win, but we have to be able to execute better on the road if we want to be the team we think we are.”

Olivia Dunne and LSU setting records

On Friday, February 2, the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team set a new school record for the highest score in a single encounter. They defeated Arkansas with a 198.475. In comparison, the Razorbacks recorded a 196.200 score.

At the time, head coach Jay Clark said the following:

“Well, we got better. That’s what this week was about. The focus and the main goal was to get a good performance, a complete performance, I know everyone wants to talk about the score tonight, and that’s great.

"I do not focus on whether we get a low or high score. It’s about our performance. We did our job tonight and we can do that same performance somewhere else. For us it’s about keeping our eye on the next step ahead of us and just taking it one step at a time.”

Olivia Dunne matched some personal records, with a 9.90 in her first round and a 9.85 in her second round, averaging 9.875. Olivia Dunne's final score was 9.550. While her score didn't affect the outcome of the meet, it was still a step in the right direction for Dunne.