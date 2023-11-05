Nick Saban lures Aaron Anderson saying that "he'd be playing more" in Alabama than he is at LSU after Week 10 success [WATCH]

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was able to pick up a massive 42-28 home win in the First Saturday in November rivalry against the LSU Tigers. There are several players who have transferred from one program to another, and one player who has done so is Aaron Anderson, who used to play in Alabama.

After the game on Saturday, Saban greeted his former player freshman wide receiver Anderson, and gave him a little bit of a verbal jab about leaving the program.

"You'd be playing more here than you are there," Saban said.

Aaron Anderson has not been in a great position to be successful this season as he has been limited in action. So far this season, the freshman wide receiver has just 12 catches for 59 yards (4.9 yards per reception). In the game against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, Anderson did not record a catch.

Can Nick Saban lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the best programs in college football and a big reason is having an elite coach like Nick Saban. After the Crimson Tide's 17-3 road win against the South Florida Bulls, the team was able to completely turn a corner and begin to dominate as expected.

Alabama entered Week 10 as the eighth-ranked team, according to the College Football Playoff committee, and with a 14-point win over the LSU Tigers, they should continue to climb up the rankings. Alabama has a single loss as they are 8-1 now, only losing to the Texas Longhorns.

The Crimson Tide have been no stranger to the College Football Playoff. Since the four-team playoff was introduced in 2014, Alabama have made it every season except for last year.

They have three regular-season games remaining on their schedule as they are on the road against Kentucky, home against Chattanooga, and finish the year against Auburn. Those are all winnable games and they are on a collision course with the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide's defense is allowing 20.0 points per game to make things easier on the team. Pair that with a solid quarterback in Jalen Milroe, things are going to look good. Expect to see Nick Saban elevate the Alabama Crimson Tide to the top four collegiate football teams in the sport and make the College Football Playoff after missing it entirely last year.