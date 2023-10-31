Top 5 ACC players with the highest NIL deals feat. Sam Hartman, Drake Maye and more

The Atlantic Coast Conference will look drastically different next season due to conference realignment. It will expand to 18 teams with the California Bears, SMU Mustangs and Stanford Cardinal set to join. That said, let's take a look at the five highest NIL deals in the conference below.

Top 5 players with the highest ACC NIL deals

#5: Duke Blue Devils commit Cooper Flagg

Although Cooper Flagg will not join the Duke Blue Devils until next season, he still ranks fifth in the ACC and 28th in the nation with an NIL valuation of $872,000.

#4: Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain

While he has not made his NCAA debut yet, Jared McCain ranks fourth in the ACC and tied for 23rd in the nation with an NIL valuation of $1.0 million. The Duke Blue Devils guard was a 2023 McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit.

#3: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis has the third highest NIL valuation in the ACC and is tied for the 20th highest in the nation. The Florida State QB has a reported NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

Travis has thrown for 2109 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has completed 64.8% of his passes, while adding 205 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 57 carries.

#2: North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye

Drake Maye has the second highest NIL valuation in the ACC and is tied for the 11th highest in the nation, with a reported $1.3 million in NIL deals.

The quarterback, who was named ACC Player of the Year last season, has thrown for 2559 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also completed 65.6% of his passes while adding 259 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries.

#1: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman

While the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are independent in football, they are still considered a full member of the ACC. Due to this, quarterback Sam Hartman has the highest NIL valuation in the conference and tied for the ninth highest in the nation.

The Fighting Irish quarterback reportedly earns $1.4 million in NIL deals. Hartman, who ranks fifth in NCAA history in passing yards and seventh in passing touchdowns, has thrown for 2126 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes.