Top 5 teams in contention for USC QB Caleb Williams next season ft. Arizona, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, and more

Caleb Williams' choice of where to play next season will be one of the major off-season plotlines. He is no doubt one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in college football.
While there are a lot of NFL teams that might be vying for Williams, these are the top 5:
#5 Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are one of the NFL teams in a dire search for a quarterback. The amount of talent on their roster is evident. But an addition like Williams might be the missing link.
Landing the quarterback will be a significant pull for the Dolphins. Miami is not a bad destination for Williams, too, as it might be a suitable springboard to launch him into a successful NFL career.
#4 New York Giants
The Giants are in the process of a rebuild. But the club’s potential to be a playoff team is hardly in doubt. Now, with the leadership and energy that Caleb Williams can add to the mix, they become a real deal.
The Giants have a history of iconic quarterbacks like Ellis Manning and Phil Simms. It shouldn’t take much to convince Williams to join their ranks in the club’s history.
#3 Las Vegas Raiders
A young quarterback with legit potential to become a franchise icon is a priority for the Raiders. Caleb Williams is definitely a name that comes to mind.
The current Heisman Trophy holder is the hottest quarterback prospect ahead of next year’s NFL Draft, and the Raiders won’t mind having him.
#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Since winning their Super Bowl in 2020, the Buccaneers have been searching for a new reliable quarterback.
Although they remain atop the NFC South, a talent of Williams’ level is what they need to secure another berth at the Super Bowl.
#1 Arizona Cardinals
Arizona is a promising destination for Caleb Williams. And coupled with the Cardinals’ need for a quality depth at quarterback, he might be the perfect match for the team.
Apart from the promise of a fat cheque that the Cardinals can offer, the team is also a fertile ground for growth for a young player like Williams.
The above are just a few clubs that could compete for Caleb Williams’ signature in the next draft. It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up in the midst of such a high demand for him.
Other teams in the mix include the Washington Commanders, the New Orleans Saints, and the Denver Broncos.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!