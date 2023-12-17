Top Miami (OH) and Appalachian State players not playing in the Cure Bowl

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off against one another in the Cure Bowl. However, some integral players will play for several reasons for both sides. Preparing for the NFL draft and opting out of this game, injuries or entering the NCAA Transfer Portal happens in several bowl games. Let's discuss which key players will not compete in the Cure Bowl.

Top Miami (OH) RedHawks players not playing in the Cure Bowl

Aveon Smith, Quarterback

Sophomore quarterback Aveon Smith has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, he will not be competing in the Cure Bowl. He has been a backup QB this season for the RedHawks as he is 48-of-96 (50.0 completion percentage) for 638 yards with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also rushing 75 times for 280 yards (3.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown.

Smith has spent his entire four-year collegiate career with Miami and has gone 157-of-314 (50.0 completion percentage) for 1,940 yards with 13 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is also rushing 205 times for 886 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) with seven touchdowns.

Brett Gabbert, Quarterback

Starting QB Brett Gabbert will also be out due to a leg injury he suffered on Oct. 21 against Toledo. Gabbert was the team's starting QB as he went 111-of-187 (59.4 completion percentage) for 1,634 yards with 14 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Gabbert has announced he is returning to the RedHawks in 2024 but will not be available for this game. Throughout his five years, he has gone 561-of-952 (58.9 completion percentage) for 7,893 yards with 59 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.

Top Appalachian State Mountaineers players not playing in the Cure Bowl

Nate Noel, Running back

Junior running back Nate Noel has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been a massive part of the offense for the Mountaineers this season. Noel has 173 carries for 834 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 86 yards (5.4 yards per catch) but did not find the end zone.

Noel has been with Appalachian State for the last four seasons. He has totaled 541 rushing attempts for 3,076 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with 18 rushing touchdowns and 50 receptions for 272 yards (5.4 yards per catch).

Milan Tucker, Wide receiver

Junior wide receiver Milan Tucker has been one of the bigger targets for the Appalachian State passing attack. However, he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This season, he finished with 21 catches for 305 yards (14.5 yards per reception) with one receiving touchdown. Tucker also has four carries for -14 yards (-3.5 yards per attempt) but has a rushing touchdown.

Tucker has recorded the sixth-most receptions this season for the Mountaineers. While it has several pass-catching options, this is still a pretty sizable loss for the program.

Deshaun Davis, Wide receiver

Losing one strong receiver is tough, but losing two is brutal. Junior WR Dashaun Davis entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has been a solid option for the program in the last two seasons. This season, Davis has 29 catches for 381 yards (13.1 yards per reception) for three touchdown catches and a 10-yard rushing attempt.

This will be tough as he is fourth in both receptions and receiving yards for the Mountaineers this season.

