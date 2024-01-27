Who is UCF’s new CB coach Trovon Reed? What we know about the former Auburn staff

Trovon Reed is the latest staff member to make an exit from Auburn in the last couple of weeks. The Tigers have seen both of their coordinators depart the program since the conclusion of the 2023 college football season. Reed will be moving to UCF as a cornerback coach.

Since the 2022 season, Reed has been the director of football and recruiting relations at Auburn and was a player relations coordinator before taking that role. His exit from the Tigers comes as a surprise, considering his statement ago about the program last month.

"It's a new day for Auburn," Reed said. "We're not afraid. We're going to compete. And we're also going to compete on that field. We are coming. Not just on the field, we're coming in recruiting, and everything else that comes with it."

Who is Trovon Reed?

Trovon Reed is a former football player from Louisiana with a lot of offers from reputable programs. He had his college playing career at Auburn, committing to the university as a five-star prospect.

Reed enrolled at Auburn in 2010 and was anticipated to be a top receiver in the landscape. However, he suffered an injury in his freshman season, which made him take a medical redshirt. He notably played as a wide receiver for four seasons before moving to cornerback.

Following his college career, Reed went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. However, he played for various teams in the NFL such as the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, San Diego Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers. He also played in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers and St. Louis Battlehawks, and in the AAF with the Birmingham Iron.

Reed held executive roles at Auburn in the last three seasons and will be transitioning to coaching next season as he makes his way to UCF Knights.

Since his return to the Tigers, the coach has become a prominent figure in the recruiting scene. Most notably, he played a role in helping coach Hugh Freeze secure the No. 8 recruiting class in the Class of 2024.

Trovon Reed will be teaming up with his former college football coach Gus Malzahn at UCF, whom he played under at Auburn from 2013-14, contributing to the Tigers' appearance in the 2014 BCS National Championship. However, they lost the game to the Florida State Seminoles.

Malzahn also served as Reed's offensive coordinator during his freshman and sophomore seasons. This is expected to ensure a smooth relationship between the two.