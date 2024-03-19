Will Dillon Gabriel become Oregon’s next Heisman Trophy winner? Exploring the QB's chances of matching Marcus Mariota in Eugene

Dillon Gabriel was widely expected to declare for the NFL Draft at the end of the 2023 college football season following two seasons at Oklahoma. However, the quarterback made a shocking decision to transfer to Oregon, taking advantage of the COVID-19 extra year of eligibility.

Following a brilliant 2023 college football season, Gabriel is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the landscape ahead of 2024. This places him among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy in the upcoming season.

Why Dillon Gabriel could become Oregon’s next Heisman Trophy winner

After Bo Nix failed to achieve the Heisman Trophy goal last season, all eyes in Eugene will be on Dillon Gabriel in the upcoming 2024 season. Nix was a finalist for the coveted honor in 2023 and finished third in the voting, behind winner Jayden Daniels and runners-up Michael Penix Jr.

At some point last season, especially after his final-minute touchdown pass against Texas, Gabriel was considered among the Heisman frontrunners. He was featured by many sportsbooks in the race of the honor, getting some heavy odds midway through the season.

However, the quarterback failed to make the top 10 players in the final Heisman voting. Nonetheless, his outing for the 2023 season was noteworthy, as he threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also showed prowess on the ground, rushing for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Without a doubt, Oregon provides Gabriel with a brilliant environment to challenge for the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Considering his performance last season, he could definitely become the first Ducks to win the award since Mariota. He could also be getting a large billboard in New York this summer to create awareness, just like Nix.

The Big Ten's long Heisman Trophy drought

Oregon will be transitioning to the Big Ten in the 2023-24 season following the implosion of the Pac-12. The Ducks will be realigning with fellow Pac-12 schools, such as USC, UCLA, and Washington.

This pretty much creates some challenges for Dillon Gabriel in the race for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The Big Ten last had a winner of the award 17 years ago. The last Heisman winner from the conference was Ohio State Troy Smith in 2006.

While the Ducks' explosive offense can do well to elevate Dillon Gabriel to the award, the conference's long drought is undoubtedly a big obstacle. Nonetheless, the quarterback's wealth of experience in college football could eventually pay off.