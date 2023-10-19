2023 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Bangladesh match ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India will look to continue their unbeaten run when they square off against Bangladesh in their fourth 2023 World Cup fixture in Pune on Thursday.

The Men in Blue have been one of the dominant performers in the ongoing competition, winning three games in a row. They will be high on confidence after thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their last game in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma and company have performed like a well-oiled machine, both on the batting and bowling fronts. India will look to continue their winning run with an aim to make it to the top of the points table.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are seventh in the standings with a solitary win from three games. The Bangla Tigers began their campaign with a thumping win over Afghanistan but suffered two thumping defeats against England and New Zealand.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led team will hope to cause another upset and keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

The wicket in Pune has traditionally been batting-friendly and a lot of runs will be on the cards on Thursday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs Bangladesh clash.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper has had an excellent start to his World Cup campaign. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 217 runs in three matches at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of over 140.

Rohit smashed a brilliant hundred against Afghanistan but missed out on one against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last game. The right-handed batter scored 86 to set up India's victory while chasing 192.

The right-handed batter will hope to make up for it against Bangladesh with a substantial knock. Rohit also doesn't have a great record at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and will hope to better it.

However, he has scored centuries in the last two meetings at the ODI World Cup and will hope to continue the tradition in Pune.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz

The all-rounder has been Bangladesh's best batter in the tournament so far. Although he has failed to convert the starts into big knocks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has shown that he can be a real threat.

Mehidy scored a brilliant half-century in the six-wicket win over against Afghanistan. Although he had a dismal outing against England, he played a valiant 30-run knock against New Zealand.

Mehidy had a brilliant outing against India the last time they toured Bangladesh in 2022. He amassed 141 runs in three innings at an average of 141 to help the Bangla Tigers trounce Rohit and company 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

#3 Shubman Gill

The young opener returned to action against Pakistan after missing the first two games of the ODI World Cup due to dengue. However, Shubman Gill showed no signs of rustiness during his brisk knock against the Men in Green, scoring 16 off just 11 balls with the aid of four boundaries.

Gill has been in red-hot form in ODIs this year and will hope to set the World Cup on fire with a big knock against Bangladesh in Pune. He has aggregated 1246 runs in 21 ODIs at an average of almost 70, including five hundreds and as many fifties.

He has played only one game against Bangladesh so far, scoring a majestic 121 in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Thus, Gill will hope to continue his brilliant run against the neighboring nation.