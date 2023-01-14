3 fifties of Virat Kohli that were as good as a hundred

Virat Kohli is unarguably the best batter of this generation. He has scored over 24000 international runs across all three formats for India. He has 73 centuries to his name - 27 in Tests, 45 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is.

In a career spanning nearly 15 years, the star Indian batter has played several match-winning knocks. What makes him a stand-out among his peers is his ability to do so in all formats and conditions on a consistent basis.

Kohli had a century drought from November 2019 to September 2022. However, he has had quite a few vital contributions with the bat even in a lean phase of his career. On that note, we will talk about three half-centuries scored by the former Indian skipper that were as good as a hundred.

#1 Tests: 79 (201) vs South Africa, Newlands 2022

Shubham Sharma @ShubhamShawarma Whenever i am down,i just watch Kohli's 79 vs SA in Cape Town or his 82 vs Pak in MCG,shows how you need to be determined enough to rise up again even when everyone is looking down upon you! Whenever i am down,i just watch Kohli's 79 vs SA in Cape Town or his 82 vs Pak in MCG,shows how you need to be determined enough to rise up again even when everyone is looking down upon you!

Virat Kohli put on a masterclass in the series-decider on India's 2021/22 tour to South Africa. India won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that had something for the seam bowlers. Kohli walked into bat with the scoreboard reading 33/2.

He displayed immense control against the attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj on a spicy pitch. He played some magnificent cover drives and had an exciting battle with Rabada. His vigil came to an end when he finally edged the ball outside off stump in an attempt to increase the scoring rate with only two wickets left in the innings.

A gritty 79 off 201 balls was certainly one of Kohli's finest knocks on South African soil. Although India failed to win the Test and subsequently the series, he showed the world that form is temporary while class is permanent.

#2 ODIs: 81*(68) vs Pakistan, Birmingham 2017

One of Kohli's underrated ODI innings came against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy. This was his first game as captain of India in an ICC event at the senior level. He was expected to carry his exceptional form going into the tournament, and so he did.

India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a brilliant start with an opening stand of 136 runs. Kohli struggled initially and took his time to settle at the crease. The then-skipper was also given a reprieve when Fakhar Zaman dropped him while batting on 43.

Kohli made Pakistan pay for Fakhar's mistake. He went berserk, scoring 38 runs off his last 12 deliveries. He finished the innings in style along with Yuvraj Singh (53 off 32) and Hardik Pandya (20 off 6), ensuring that India set a target of 320 for the Men in Green.

This was an underrated inning as India eventually failed to win the tournament, losing to Pakistan in the finals. However, it was a masterclass in batting first, wherein he paced the knock beautifully and took on his favorable matchups.

#3 T20Is: 82*(53) vs Pakistan, Melbourne 2022

Virat Kohli @imVkohli October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was 💫🙏 https://t.co/rsil91Af7a

India vs Pakistan at the MCG. Over 90,000 fans in the stadium. World Cup match. Virat Kohli could not have chosen a better occasion to announce his arrival back to form. India won the toss and bowled first. Pakistan set India a target of 161 runs thanks to half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood.

In response, India were 31/4 in 6.1 overs. Not only did they lose both openers, but the in-form T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav as well. According to the win predictor, India only had a 15% chance of winning the game from that situation against a fired-up Pakistan bowling attack.

The former Indian skipper displayed a knock for the ages. He paced the chase extremely well along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, bringing them back into the game. He brought up the first 50 runs off 43 deliveries, setting up the foundation to launch at the death. Kohli's two sixes off Rauf in the 19th over are now an integral part of Indian cricketing folklore in the T20 World Cups.

Poll : 0 votes