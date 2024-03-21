3 reasons why CSK must start with Sameer Rizvi for IPL 2024

Sameer Rizvi has a chance of making it into the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

A combination of injury concerns, team combination, and roles in the side has led to Rizvi being a serious contender in the middle order. The right-handed batter was pursued wildly by the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the 2024 IPL mini-auction, but it was the defending champions who won the battle. CSK made a staggering bid of ₹8.4 crore, a massive jump from the ₹20 Lah base price.

Rizvi has been endorsed by former CSK players Suresh Raina and Michael Hussey. With the franchise having a history of raising players to a whole other level, the uncapped player comes across as one of the players to watch out for, and the way things are progressing, possibly right from the start.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why CSK must start with Sameer Rizvi for IPL 2024.

#1 Need a pinch-hitter in the middle order with Ambati Rayudu gone

As CSK batting coach Michael Hussey rightly suggested recently, Sameer Rizvi could be a straight swap for Ambati Rayudu in the playing XI.

Rayudu used to play a crucial yet overlooked role in the middle order. By scoring valuable runs at a brisk pace, he used to ensure the momentum shift before handing over the reins to the finishers.

Rizvi comes in with a reputation of being a good player of spin bowling, which augurs well in CSK's home conditions, as well as the available slot in the middle-order. The need for Rizvi right from the word go, is catalyzed by the fact that Shivam Dube is just coming off an injury.

The brute left-handed batter has been known to come in and take on the spinners in the middle overs and maintain the left-hand-right-hand combination. Now desperate times call for Rizvi to fulfill the role for the team.

#2 Sameer Rizvi could be a huge X-Factor

Sameer Rizvi did not come into the IPL 2024 mini-auction with a lot of hype. Despite his subsequent huge price tag and hype, opposition teams are still unfamiliar with his playing style.

Although modern-age analysis and facilities may have given opponents a glimpse into how he functions, he still comes across as a mystery element, something that CSK could use amid their injury crisis.

His impact, even if it is a bright cameo, might prove to be the difference considering how some of the matches go right down to the wire with hardly anything separating the two teams.

#3 Gives the team room to slot in Mustafizur Rahman and Moeen Ali is surplus

The team combination, particularly the overseas and the bowling, becomes a bit tricky with Matheesha Pathirana unfortunately not available in the first match. Devon Conway's absence dictates Rachin Ravindra's presence at the top of the order, while the other overseas names are likely to be Daryl Mitchell and Maheesh Theeksana.

The race for the fourth overseas player is a close race between Moeen Ali and Mustafizur Rahman. In Pathirana's absence, CSK need a death bowler, a role that Rahman can fulfil.

However, for the Bangladesh left-arm seamer to be introduced into the playing, CSK will have to make sure the middle order is sorted so that Moeen Ali's services are not required with the bat for the time being, and that is where the newcomer can step in.

As far as Ali's bowling demands are concerned, with the trio of Jadeja, Rachin, and Theeksana, CSK are probably covered for the spin-friendly conditions at the Chepauk. As a result, Moeen Ali arguably comes across as surplus since his bowling will not be required and Dube is there for the left-handed presence in the middle order.

Naming Rizvi as the impact player will not bode the team too well, as he could use the experience of being with his teammates and the aging team could also use some youthful energy too on the field.