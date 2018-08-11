5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Every person dreaming to be a cricketer has one ultimate dream i.e. to represent their country in a World Cup. There have been many great cricketers in the history of cricket who couldn't realize this dream. No matter how heartbreaking it is, the hard reality is only 15 can represent out of millions vying for those spots.

Here is the list of 5 players who might miss out on this edition of Cricket World Cup 2019, which will take place in England, after being so close to being selected.

#5 R Ashwin

England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014

Ravichandran Ashwin started his international career being termed as a limited overs specialist. However, his performances since 2015 in limited overs format have not been up to his usually high standards. He has played 11 ODIs from 2016 picking up 10 wickets at an average of 55.79 and an economy rate of 5.93 which in comparison to his overall stats (150 wickets at an average of 32.91 and economy of 4.91) are way high.

Dip in his performances along with rising of India's lethal spin twins in Chahal & Kuldeep has meant that Ashwin's selection for 2019 World Cup is in jeopardy and he will most likely make it to the world cup squad in case of any last-minute injuries to either of Chahal or Kuldeep.

