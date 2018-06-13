Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AB de Villiers' five memorable centuries as ODI captain 

Here are the five memorable ODI knocks by AB de Villiers as captain.

Silambarasan Kv
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 16:54 IST
103

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

In the world of modern sports, what Roger Federer is to Tennis and Usain Bolt is to athletics, the South African player AB de Villiers is to gentleman's game, cricket. 

The former South Africa captain and destructive player, AB de Villiers hanged his boots from the International cricket on May 23. de Villiers had won many games for his country in all the formats of the game. 

The right-handed batsman had has been the part of heartbreaking losses, but he has stepped ahead with his quality batting to steady the ship and eventually won the nerve-wracking games for the Proteas.

He has changed the dynamics of the gentleman’s game, has been at the helm to play an integral part for the side as a skipper too. He manufactured some unorthodox shots and earned a tag of 'Mr. 360' by the world cricket fans.

Under Graeme Smith's leadership, de Villiers made his International debut for South Africa in 2004 against England. The right-hand cricketer almost changed the dynamics of cricket with his hard-hitting skills.  

Post-2011 World Cup, AB de Villiers was appointed as the captain after Graeme Smith stepped down from the captaincy. AB de Villiers has 25 ODI centuries to his name and we take a look at his five memorable tons as captain.

#5 119 off 61 balls against India at Wankhede in 2015

5th One Day International Cricket Match: India Vs South Africa
5th One Day International Cricket Match: India Vs South Africa

During the fifth ODI game against India in October 2015, the captain de Villiers stepped up once again and smashed 119 runs off just 61 deliveries. His knock included 3 fours and 11 sixes at the huge strike-rate of 195.08. 

The visitors went on to score a mammoth total of 438 in the first innings with the help of Faf du Plessis' 133 off 115, Quinton de Kock's 109 off 87 and de Villiers' 119 of 61. While chasing the massive total against good bowling-up, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli surrendered to South Africa as they scored just 16 and 7 respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane tried to rescue Indian team from the loss as they scored 60 and 87 respectively, but India bundled out for 224 runs in 36 overs.


South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Leisure Reading
