BCCI cannot put off the orders from Supreme Court, says Lodha

RM Lodha slams BCCI for not following the Supreme Court orders, also blames CoA for the delay.

Lodha blames BCCI and CoA for the delay in the implementation of the reforms

What's the story?

The former Chief Justice of India, Justice RM Lodha, expressed his disappointment in the delay by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in carrying out the structural reforms which were approved by the Supreme Court of India last year. He addressed the lack of implementation as “unfortunate” while blaming both the BCCI and CoA for the same. He strictly refused any room for negotiations between the Supreme Court and the BCCI.

“Things have not moved, reforms have not been taken forward, so definitely it is not a good thing to happen. I have to see a body defy the Supreme Court's order continuously. It is almost one year – 11 months are already over and the 12th month (is) going on and there is no sign of implementation of the highest court's order. There is something that doesn't happen at all,” said Lodha conveying his dismay in the defiance of BCCI.

Lodha also held CoA responsible for the unnecessary delay and the impudent behaviour of BCCI. “Had (the CoA been proactive), by this time (the) Supreme Court order and reforms would have been in place. Unfortunately, I think (they have involved) themselves in incidental matters instead of taking the reforms forward and implementing the order which was the main brief given to them,” he added.

In case you didn't know...

After the 2013 edition, Indian Premier League left BCCI strangling with the allegations of corruption, match-fixing and betting scandals in the Indian Cricket. The Supreme Court of India then brought CoA in the picture. This committee was set up to induce law and order in the BCCI. The CoA made several recommendations which were vehemently opposed by the BCCI.

Earlier this year, Supreme Court also ordered the removal of Board President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke for impeding the implementation of any of the reforms recommended by the CoA. The two bodies have been in a state of conflict for a very long time.

The heart of the matter

Lodha pointed out the resignation of CoA member Ramchandra Guha as an indication of the hurdled functioning of the committee. He felt that the committee is distracted from their role and are involved in other activities which are not a part of their code. Their job is to supervise the proper implementation of the orders from the court which they have been neglecting for a long time.

He constantly mentioned that the BCCI has been defiant about all the reforms that were proposed by the CoA. However, he was hopeful that BCCI will start adopting the Lodha reforms after the Board's general meeting that was held earlier this week.

What's next?

The next hearing in the court regarding the dispute between the BCCI and CoA is scheduled to take place on 14th July. It is expected that the reforms suggested by the Lodha Committee will soon be implemented.

Author's take

A clash between the two authoritative powers is inevitable when it comes to deciding who has the final say at the end of the day. BCCI is adamant in its practice of barring any foreign body from interfering in their acts. CoA, on the other hand, is hopeful that their reforms will be accepted and implemented by the BCCI.

It is essential that this issue is resolved soon so that it does not turn into an ugly quarrel later on. In that case, the consequences will bear the potential of hampering Cricket as a whole in India.