Cool and Smooth T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Cool and Smooth T10 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by the St Kitts Cricket Association. The competition is set to start on Wednesday, May 8, and will conclude on Wednesday, May 15.

A total of six teams will participate in this thrilling tournament. Each team will face the other five teams once in the group stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners will take on each other in the final. The other two teams from the semi-finals stage will fight it out in the third-place playoff game.

The six teams are: Brownhill Dolphins, Molineaux Blue Runners, Sandy Point Snappers, Government Road Stingrays, Haynes Smith Sharks, and St Paul’s Barracudas.

A total of 19 matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

This is the first season of the Cool and Smooth T10. The St Kitts Cricket Association recently organized the Cool and Smooth T20 tournament. These six teams participated in the T20 tournament as well.

Molineaux Blue Runners defeated Sandy Point Snappers in the final by nine wickets. They had chased down the target of 76 runs in 14.4 overs. Jerome Thomas took three wickets for 12 runs in three overs for the Molineaux Blue Runners and won the Player of the Match award.

Cool and Smooth T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, May 8

Match 1 - Government Road Stingrays vs Brownhill Dolphins, 2:00 AM

Match 2 - St Paul’s Barracudas vs Molineaux Blue Runners, 4:30 AM

Match 3 - Haynes Smith Sharks vs Sandy Point Snappers, 7:00 AM

Thursday, May 9

Match 4 - Molineaux Blue Runners vs Sandy Point Snappers, 2:00 AM

Match 5 - Government Road Stingrays vs Haynes Smith Sharks, 4:30 AM

Match 6 - Brownhill Dolphins vs St Paul’s Barracudas, 7:00 AM

Friday, May 10

Match 7 - Haynes Smith Sharks vs St Paul’s Barracudas, 2:00 AM

Match 8 - Government Road Stingrays vs Sandy Point Snappers, 4:30 AM

Match 9 - Molineaux Blue Runners vs Brownhill Dolphins, 7:00 AM

Saturday, May 11

Match 10 - Haynes Smith Sharks vs Brownhill Dolphins, 2:00 AM

Match 11 - Sandy Point Snappers vs St Paul’s Barracudas, 4:30 AM

Match 12 - Molineaux Blue Runners vs Government Road Stingrays, 7:00 AM

Sunday, May 12

Match 13 - Government Road Stingrays vs St Paul’s Barracudas, 2:00 AM

Match 14 - Brownhill Dolphins vs Sandy Point Snappers, 4:30 AM

Match 15 - Haynes Smith Sharks vs Molineaux Blue Runners, 7:00 AM

Monday, May 13

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 AM

Wednesday, May 15

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 AM

Cool and Smooth T10 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Cool and Smooth T10 2024: Full Squads

Brownhill Dolphins

Jevon Manners, Kejel Tyson, Krishna Girdhari, Rakeesh Subramarni, Ross Powell, Zvevero Forbes, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Colin Archibald (c), Malik Wallace, Shaeed Tyson, Trishawn Francis, Adissa Farrell (wk), Rajani Didder (wk), Duane Webbe, Elsroy Powell, Jaden Carmichael, Kenron Freeman, Vishwanauth Singh

Molineaux Blue Runners

Alex Cyril, Christanja Carey, De-Antre Drew, Shirman White, Clayton Skeete, Jacques Taylor (c), Keon Harding, Kevin Pahalad, Larry Audain, Jaleel Clarke (wk), Curdel Crooke, Curwin Skeete, Jeroame Thomas, Onaje Amory, Teshawn Francis

Sandy Point Snappers

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Shane Jeffers, Wellton Edwards, Wilden Cornwall Sr, Adrian Williams, Hakeem Harvey, Tyri Jeffers, Xavier Saunders (wk), Amanford Richard, Caiden Francis, Kian Pemberton, Lyhte Browne, Theron Bussue (c)

Government Road Stingrays

Amoree Jones, Andre Brown, James Cornelius, Mikyle Louis, Saeed Williams, Tyrell Mills, Akadianto Willett, Jason Leitch, Peter Charles, Tyrese Jeffers (wk), Adelvin Phillip (c), Nelson Boland, Rondre Daniel, Tristan Hanley, Tyger Browne

Haynes Smith Sharks

Denel Dixon, Elijah Lewis, Leshawn Weekes, Shaquan Pemberton, T’Jhari Clarke (c), Azeem Bickarmajeet, Bodgenarine Sharma, Jerrickson Louis, Kavon Esdaille, Kimani Nisbett, Dilyn Liddie (wk), Jitin Patel (wk), Alex Harry, Alexis Richards, Calvin Williams, Javid Edwards, Owais Qazi

St Paul’s Barracudas

Anderson Amurdan, Anthony Caines, Kadheem Phillips, Lawshorn Bergan, Robert Murray, Zaquiche Alford, Zavio Henry, Cameron Pennyfeather (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Reon Solomon, Terrence Warde, Carlton Pluck (wk), Najan Sargeant (wk), Shelton Forbes (wk), Alvin Cyril, Eirette Richards, Greg Stanley, Josh Leader, Tariq Newman, Tijuani Stevens

