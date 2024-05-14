County Championship Division Two 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire (Updated) ft. Colin Ingram

Glamorgan elected to bowl in the 19th match of the County Championship Division Two 2024 against Sussex. Sussex were bundled out for 278 runs in the first innings. None of the batters reached the mark of 50 runs for the team.

Kiran Carlson and Colin Ingram scored centuries for Glamorgan in their first innings, propelling their side to 411 runs and securing a lead of 133 runs. Ingram was the highest scorer with 170 runs, while Carlson made 148 runs.

Sussex’s batters failed once again in the second innings as they could post only 188 runs on the board. Glamorgan chased down 56 runs in the second innings to win the match by nine wickets.

Northamptonshire won the toss against Gloucestershire in the 20th match and elected to bowl. Gloucestershire scored 409 runs in their first innings with the help of a century from Miles Hammond. Northamptonshire were bundled out for 171 runs in their first innings. Marchant de Lange took five wickets for 42 runs for Gloucestershire.

In the second innings, Gloucestershire declared on 319 runs for the loss of five wickets. Northamptonshire got the target of 557 runs to win in the second innings. They could score only 301 runs and lost the match by 256 runs. De Lange was successful with the ball in the second innings as well and took three wickets for 58 runs.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 CA Ingram (GLAM) 5 8 2 637 170 106.16 1051 60.6 3 2 0 81 9 2 SA Northeast (GLAM) 5 10 4 568 335* 94.66 954 59.53 2 0 1 59 6 3 JL du Plooy (MIDDX) 5 7 1 507 196* 84.5 682 74.34 2 1 0 57 7 4 EN Gay (NHNTS) 5 7 0 463 261 66.14 682 67.88 1 2 1 57 1 5 RF Higgins (MIDDX) 5 6 1 455 221 91 676 67.3 2 0 0 49 7 6 MDE Holden (MIDDX) 5 7 1 449 211* 74.83 852 52.69 2 1 0 44 1 7 MAH Hammond (GLOUC) 4 8 0 443 112 55.37 758 58.44 1 3 0 53 7 8 LA Procter (NHNTS) 5 7 0 427 92 61 1070 39.9 0 5 0 41 2 9 HC Brook (YORKS) 5 7 2 388 126* 77.6 409 94.86 2 2 1 49 8 10 KK Nair (NHNTS) 5 7 1 382 202* 63.66 567 67.37 1 2 1 46 3

Colin Ingram has jumped to first place from third and has scored 637 runs in five matches at an average of 106.16. Sam Northeast has moved to second position from first and has made 568 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 59.53.

Leus du Plooy has slipped to third place from second and has amassed 507 runs in seven innings at an average of 84.50. Emilio Gay has jumped to the fourth position from sixth and has scored 463 runs in five games so far.

Ryan Higgins has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has 455 runs to his name in six outings.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JNT Seales (SUSS) 5 10 874 145.4 27 503 23 5/29 21.86 3.45 38 2 2 2 M de Lange (GLOUC) 3 6 630 105 18 421 18 6/49 23.38 4 35 0 2 3 BO Coad (YORKS) 5 8 846 141 31 365 15 4/59 24.33 2.58 56.4 1 0 4 MS Crane (GLAM) 4 6 669 111.3 9 496 14 5/152 35.42 4.44 47.78 1 1 5 AT Thomson (DERBS) 3 5 660 110 11 383 13 7/65 29.46 3.48 50.76 0 2 6 ER Bamber (MIDDX) 5 8 908 151.2 27 470 13 4/68 36.15 3.1 69.84 1 0 7 BW Sanderson (NHNTS) 5 7 900 150 27 491 13 5/92 37.76 3.27 69.23 1 1 8 SW Currie (LEICS) 5 6 630 105 15 412 12 3/36 34.33 3.92 52.5 0 0 9 JAR Harris (GLAM) 5 7 828 138 26 500 12 4/93 41.66 3.62 69 1 0 10 Zafar Gohar (GLOUC) 2 4 568 94.4 12 296 11 5/59 26.9 3.12 51.63 0 1

Jayden Seales is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 23 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.86.

Marchant de Lange has jumped to second place and has 18 wickets to his name in six innings at a strike rate of 35. Ben Coad has moved to third position from second and has taken 15 wickets at an economy of 2.58.

Mason Crane has jumped to fourth place from 10th and has picked 14 wickets at an average of 35.42. Alex Thomson has slipped to fifth position from third and has 13 wickets to his name in three games at an economy of 3.48.

