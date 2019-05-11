CWC 2019: Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs in 2019 before the start of World Cup

The Two consistent run scorers this year - Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli

The 12th edition of ICC World Cup is set to commence on May 30th. Preparations for the mega tournament are yet to commence in full swing as many star international players are participating in the ongoing IPL tournament. Only Australian and England players have left the IPL mid-way and joined preparatory camps of their respective national teams. All other international players were available for selection until their franchise's last match in the tournament.

With just one match left in the IPL, all international cricketers' attention is slowly shifting towards the prestigious international tournament. Almost all the nations have already announced their 15-man squads for the elite tournament.

All teams have packed their schedules with ODI cricket assignments since the start of this year, in order to get acquainted with the format before start of World Cup.

In the past, teams have banked on their best players to deliver match-winning performances in World Cups. Players like Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Glenn McGrath, and AB de Villiers have made stellar contributions for their teams at the World Cup tournaments. The teams will be hoping for similar kind of performances from their current star players during the upcoming tournament.

In cricket, current form plays a crucial role in giving confidence to players. So in this article, we are going to take a look at five players who are in good form going into the mega tournament.

The top ten run-getters are -

#10 Shaun Marsh (AUS) - 435 runs (11 matches)

#9 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) - 458 runs (13 matches)

#8 Martin Guptill (NZ) - 464 runs (10 matches)

#7 Quinton de Kock (SA) - 469 runs (8 matches)

#6 Peter Handscomb (AUS) - 479 runs (13 matches)

Here are the top 5 run scorers -

#5 Rohit Sharma (India) - 556 runs

Rohit Sharma

Indian ODI team vice-captain, Rohit Sharma has been in decent form in ODI matches played this year. He along with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan is expected to carry the burden of scoring maximum runs for the team during the upcoming tournament. Rohit Sharma has been one of the most consistent batsmen in ODI cricket over the past few years. He is expected to play a vital role as an opener for Team India during the World Cup.

Rohit played 13 ODI matches this year and scored 556 runs at an average of 42.76 including a solitary century and 4 fifties.

